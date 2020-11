VIDEO Si-au gasit masinile imbracate intr-un strat gros de gheata. Fenomenul meteo care a paralizat un intreg oras

At least 150 thousand residents of the Primorsky Territory (Vladivostok, Artyom and Nadezhdinsky District) were left without light, water and heat due to the bad weather that hit the region - freezing rain, strong wind and snowfall pic.twitter.com/AHovZekX5R

Freezing rain caused ice to form on trees and power lines in Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday. The weight of the ice caused them to go down, blocking roads and knocking out power in the city: https://t.co/TSWqHs5mKC pic.twitter.com/1Xrcg9xLNp