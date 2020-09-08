Ziare.com
Scriitorul si activistul politic Noam Chomsky: "Trump nu este in niciun caz un politician obisnuit. Este un fel de dictator de tinichea"
Volumul "Cum merge lumea" de Noam Chomsky a fost lansat de Curtea Veche Publinshing intr-un eveniment online. Reputatul activist politic, filosof, lingvist si autor american a vorbit cu traducatorul cartii sale, Paul Gabriel Sandu, despre rolul Statelor Unite in lume, criza democratiilor occidentale, incalzirea climatica, alegerile care urmeaza pe continentul american, rolul Chinei in noua ordine mondiala si rolul intelectualilor.

Noam Chomsky pune sub semnul intrebarii imaginea idealizata a democratiei americane si ne spune ca pentru a afla "cum merge lumea", trebuie sa ne indreptam atentia, pentru inceput, catre deciziile militare, politice si economice luate in ultimele decenii de guvernele Statelor Unite ale Americii.

"Trump nu este in niciun caz un politician obisnuit. Nu poate fi comparat cu niciun politician din intreaga istorie a SUA. Cu nimeni. Este un adevarat monstru. Interesat de nimic altceva decat de sine, de bani si de putere. Si ar face orice, absolut orice pentru a o pastra. Nu-i pasa absolut deloc de oameni. Ei bine, asta e ceva nou. Nu puteam spune asta despre G. W. Bush, nici despre primul Bush, nici despre Reagan, Nixon...", spune Chomsky.

El a vorbit despre alegerile care vor urma in SUA si pozitia lui Trump, care a anuntat deja ca nu va accepta rezultatele alegerilor daca va pierde.

"De fapt, hai sa ne uitam la acesti presedinti: Nixon, care n-a fost in niciun caz un om de treaba, a castigat practic alegerile in 1960. Victoria i-a revenit lui Kennedy prin jocuri de culise, voturi false etc. Nixon nu a contestat alegerile. Stia ca daca ar fi contestat, ar fi putut castiga, dar a spus ca n-a vrut sa arunce tara in haos. I-a pasat mai multe de tara, decat de victoria in alegeri.

Sau sa ne gandim la Al Gore in 2000: alegerile au fost furate, dar a spus ca nu are de gand sa le conteste. Motivul invocat a fost acelasi. Deci un republican de extrema dreapta si un liberal-democrat au avut aceeasi pozitie.

Si acum sa ne intoarcem la Trump. A anuntat deja ca nu va accepta rezultatele alegerilor, daca va pierde. Nu-i pasa. Nu-i pasa de tara, nu-i pasa de nimic. [...] Oamenii il numesc fascist, dar asta inseamna sa-i acorzi prea mult credit... Fascismul e o ideologie complexa. Depaseste cu mult ceea ce poate el intelege. Ce este el? E un fel de dictator de tinichea, dintr-o mica fosta colonie, in care guvernele sunt rasturnate odata la fiecare cativa ani de catre armata - si cam in asta incearca sa transforme America. Dar ce se intampla acum iese din absolut orice statistici. N-are de-a face cu normalitatea. Daca va mai castiga inca un mandat, s-ar putea ca aceasta stare de fapt sa se permanentizeze", afirma Noam Chomsky.

Volumul "Cum merge lumea", aparut la Curtea Veche Publishing, este o colectie de discursuri si interviuri cu Noam Chomsky, realizate in colaborare cu cu editorii David Barsamian si Arthur Naiman, care examineaza unele dintre cele mai importante si dificile chestiuni din istoria recenta a SUA.

Lumea pe care ne-o infatiseaza Chomsky facand apel la o intreaga serie de documente istorice, unele desecretizate abia la inceputul anilor '90, este una in masura sa il socheze nu doar pe cititorul roman, ci si pe cel de pretutindeni.
Democratii nu isi explică solutiile economice

Democratii nu isi explică solutiile economice si atacurile la cum e Trump pot ineficiente.

 

