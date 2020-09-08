Scriitorul si activistul politic Noam Chomsky: "Trump nu este in niciun caz un politician obisnuit. Este un fel de dictator de tinichea"

Democratii nu isi explică solutiile economice
Democratii nu isi explică solutiile economice si atacurile la cum e Trump pot ineficiente.
Hai cine vrea sa doneze ptr.duck incesto zis manutze micutze.
Attend a Presidential Debate
DonaldJTrump.com
To
vitoriggi@.com
Sep 7 at 4:40 PM
gop.com
Trump Pence Make America Great Again
Vito,
Did you see the President’s email?
He personally invited YOU to join him at an upcoming Presidential Debate, and he was disappointed to see that your name was NOT on the first list of entrants.
President Trump REALLY wants YOU to be there when he CRUSHES Sleepy Joe in front of the entire Nation, Vito, so he asked us to reach out to you because he didn’t want you to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Remember, if you win:
We’ll cover your flight
We’ll make sure you have a very nice place to stay
You’ll get to bring a guest of your choice
AND, you’ll get VIP ACCESS to a Presidential Debate
This could be the trip of a lifetime, and all you have to do is enter.
Please contribute ANY AMOUNT TODAY to win a chance to watch your favorite President CRUSH Sleepy Joe at a Presidential Debate. >>
Win a trip to the Presidential Debate
Contribute $250
Contribute $100
Contribute $50
Contribute $42
Contribute ANY Amount
The President can’t wait to see you, Vito.
We’re sending him the next list of entrants soon, and if he doesn’t see your name, we know he’s going to ask about you again.
Don’t make us tell him you STILL haven’t entered - get on the list NOW!
Contribute ANY Amount Immediatly to win and to get on the next list he sees.
Thank you,
Team Trump 2020
Contribute $42
--------- Forwarded Message ---------
From: Donald J. Trump
Subject: Our biggest goal yet
To: vitoriggi@.com
Trump Pence Make America Great Again
Presidential Debate Details: Do NOT Share
Vito,
I want you to enter for the chance to be my special guest at a Presidential Debate. Sleepy Joe doesn’t want to debate, he just wants to stay in his basement but the American People Deserve Better.
This is the very First opportunity to watch me absolutely Crush Sleepy Joe, and as one of my top supporters, I wanted to make sure you got the invite first.
If you win, my team will cover your flight, make sure you have a very nice place to stay, and give you and a guest of your choice VIP Access.
All you have to do is contribute ANY Amount by 11:59 PM Tonight and you’ll automatically be entered to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Please contribute ANY Amount Today to win a chance to be my special VIP guest at an upcoming Presidential Debate.
Meet President Trump Sweepstakes
Contribute $250
Contribute $100
Contribute $50
Contribute $42
Contribute ANY Amount
I can’t wait to expose Joe Biden for the incompetent SOCIALIST that he is, and I really want YOU to be there with me to witness it all.
You are my motivation to keep fighting for four more years, Vito. I hope I see you there.
Please contribute ANY AMOUNT by 11:59 PM TONIGHT and enter to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a Presidential Debate.
I hope we get to meet soon.
Thank you,
President Donald J.Trump