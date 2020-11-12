Ziare.com
Trei medici rusi care facusera vaccinul Sputnik V s-au infectat cu coronavirus

Joi, 12 Noiembrie 2020, ora 12:15

   

Trei medici rusi care facusera vaccinul Sputnik V s-au infectat cu coronavirus
Trei medici din Siberia care faceau parte din primul val de persoane vaccinate impotriva COVID cu vaccinul Sputnik V, despre care oficialii de la Mosvoca sustin ca ar avea o eficienta de 92%. Informatia a fost facuta publica de agentia de presa Tass.


Oficialii rusi cred ca cele trei cadre medicale vaccinate impotriva COVID nu au avut timp sa dezvolte anticorpi pana in momentul in care au intalnit coronavirusul, scrie Libertatea. "Este singurul lucru care ar fi putut cauza infectia lor", sustin oficialii.

Tass, care citeaza informatiile oferite de dezvoltatorii vaccinului rusesc, spune ca o persoana este considerata vaccinata si protejata de virus doar la trei saptamani dupa efectuarea celei de-a doua doze.

Cei trei fac parte dintr-un grup de 42 de cadre medicale din regiunea Altai, vaccinate cu vaccinul rusesc Sputnik V. Prima doza a vaccinului a fost administrata la sfarsitul lui septembrie, iar a doua, trei saptamani mai tarziu.

Ha, ha, ha!

"Prima doza a vaccinului a fost administrata la sfarsitul lui septembrie, iar a doua, trei saptamani mai tarziu.
Oficialii rusi cred ca cele trei cadre medicale vaccinate impotriva COVID nu au avut timp sa dezvolte anticorpi pana in momentul in care au intalnit coronavirusul..."

EXTRAORDINAR!!! Chiar nu are Noviciok... dar functioneaza ca si cum ar avea...!

TIMPUL este factorul primordial... cine ARE zile, traieste, cine n-are... poate primi oricate tratamente medicale...

 

asta e cauza

Deci din cauza acestor medici nu au putut declara rusii o eficienta de 95%.

Mai bine la noi, ca mor medicii pe capete fara nici un vaccin

Sunt propagatori ai urii ca si cei care au instigat la declansarea razboaielor.
Nu obliga nimeni pe nimeni sa isi faca vaccinul rusesc. Iar de infectat si chiar de murit au avut "succesuri" si celalalte companii pe care le proslaviti...

Doar ca scandalurile de la ce buni le treceti sub pres
"Doctors have warned against jumping to conclusions after three births at one hospital in which children were born with hand deformities. Clinicians are investigating whether the anomalies are linkeThe cases are reminiscent of similar instances last year in isolated rural regions of France, which sparked a national investigation.

They also hark back to thethalidomide drug scandalof the 1960s, which caused stillbirths and limb deformities in newborns. Mothers of the infected infants had been exposed to thalidomide — created by the German pharmaceutical firm Chemie Grünenthal and known in Germany by the brand name Contergan — which was prescribed as a remedy against morning sickness.""

"In the health care industry, there are few brands more well known than Johnson & Johnson. The maker of consumer staples ranging from Band-Aids to baby shampoo has faced a number of controversies in its 133-year history. Now it is contesting charges that it contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic.

Stock in Johnson & Johnson took a beating last week, as a trial got underway in Oklahoma. State officials there allege the giant company sparked a deadly public health crisis. The company's shares fell 4% last Wednesday and regained less than 1% the following day.

The state of Oklahoma has accused the company of creating a "public nuisance" by oversupplying prescription painkillers.
'This Case Will Set A Precedent': 1st Major Opioid Trial Opens In Oklahoma
National
'This Case Will Set A Precedent': First Major Opioid Trial Opens In Oklahoma

"If you oversupply, people will die," said attorney Brad Beckworth, who is representing the state."


