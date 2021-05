Eruptie infricosatoare a unuia dintre cei mai periculosi vulcani din lume. Oras cu 2 milioane de locuitori evacuat in graba VIDEO

VOLCANIC MOUNT Nyiragongo in Goma, the DR Congo, erupts for the first time since 2002, government says residents nearby asked to leave. Video Courtesy of UN pic.twitter.com/AqJOdwWvJh

The situation in #Goma is worsening. The lava has reached the airport and should not stop until the lake. Massive population movements towards the north or Rwanda. Some NGOs evacuating. #Nyiragongo pic.twitter.com/G4HEjdHJFD