Tensiuni între putere și opoziția de la Ankara după uciderea cu posibile motivaţii rasiste a unei familii kurde VIDEO

We condemn the racially-motivated murder of an entire Kurdish family by a mob in Konya. Our prayers and thoughts are with the relatives of victims and our people. This is a result of the recent hatred and anti-Kurdish sentiment fueled by Turkish gov’t and mainstream media. pic.twitter.com/8E6fhyWc9P

many protests in #turkey today after the murder of a #kurdish family in #konya. this is in idil, şırnak province. banner in kurdish says: 'we know the murderers and we vow to take them to account'. cops all around. https://t.co/vfH9ScT0GN