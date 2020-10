VIDEO Primele momente ale cutremurului care a lovit vestul Turciei si mai multe insule grecesti. Oamenii incep sa fuga speriati

A tsunami has just hit Vathy town Samos, huge damage to property, as of yet only a few injured. Greek government expecting second tsunami #tsunami #samos #greece #earthquake pic.twitter.com/aVk0kabDKu - Fareid Atta فريد عطا (@atta_fareid) October 30, 2020

BREAKING: A #tsunami warning has been issued after an #earthquake with a magnitude of up to 7.0 struck #Turkey's #Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of #Samos. Vision has emerged of what's reportedly tsunami-related flooding in #Seferihisar, south-west of #Izmir #deprem pic.twitter.com/EP9JGDHwkZ - Auskar Surbakti (@AuskarSurbakti) October 30, 2020

BREAKING - Power earthquake hits #Samos, Greece. The massive #earthquake has even collapsed buildings in Izmir city of Turkey. pic.twitter.com/BcRZQNk8Z5 - Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 30, 2020

Zeci de cladiri din mai multe orase s-au prabusit. Nu este clar in acest moment daca exista victime omenesti.Mai multe filmari postate pe Twitter arata gravitatea cutremurului, care a fost urmat inclusiv de un tsunami, care a lovit mai multe insule grecesti.Autoritatile grecesti spun ca asteapta si un al doilea tsunami, care ar urma sa loveasca coasta in dupa-amiaza zilei de vineri.