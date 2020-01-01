Ziare.com
Interzis pe Twitter si Facebook, Donald Trump isi lanseaza propria platforma de socializare: "Va redefini complet jocul"

de Alina Toma
Luni, 22 Martie 2021, ora 07:55

   

Interzis pe Twitter si Facebook, Donald Trump isi lanseaza propria platforma de socializare: "Va redefini complet jocul"
Fostul presedinte american Donald Trump, suspendat de pe Twiteer, Facebook si alte site-uri de socializare, in urma atacului care a avut loc pe 6 ianuarie impotriva Capitoliului Statelor Unite, intentioneaza sa lanseze propria sa platforma de socializare, in doua sau trei luni, a declarat duminica unul dintre consilierii sai, la Fox News, transmite Reuters.

Jason Miller, un purtator de cuvant al campaniei electorale din 2020 a lui Trump, a declarat postului de televiziune ca Trump va reveni in spatiul mediei sociale cu o noua platforma, proprie, care "va redefini complet jocul".

Miller nu a oferit alte detalii si nu a fost disponibil vreun comentariu din parte reprezentantilor companiei Trump Organization.

Twitter, Facebook si alte platforme au fost in centrul atentiei pentru modul in care gestioneaza conturile politicienilor si ale oficialilor guvernamentali, dupa ce au suspendat conturile lui Trump pentru incitarea la violenta.

Facebook, care in ianuarie a suspendat contul lui Trump pe termen nedefinit, a solicitat unei comisii independente sa decida daca aceasta suspendare trebuie sa fie mentinuta.

