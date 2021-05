Joe Biden, prezent la Summitul Formatului Bucuresti (B9) gazduit online de Klaus Iohannis

Glad to welcome @POTUS @JoeBidenπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ to #Bucharest9 Summit which I host in Bucharest today.Together w/President @AndrzejDudaπŸ‡΅πŸ‡± we'll also welcome B9 HoS & @jensstoltenberg, in preparation of NATO Summit, focusing on Transatlantic ties, #NATO2030, defence&deterrence on #EasternFlank