Fioroșii suporteri ai Legiei Varșovia, bătăi de stradă în Anglia VIDEO

Autor: Teodor Serban
Vineri, 01 Decembrie 2023, ora 06:44
Suporterii Legiei au făcut prăpăd

Cel puţin trei poliţişti au fost răniţi în timpul incidentelor care au avut loc înainte de meciul dintre Aston Villa şi Legia Varşovia, din Conference League, de la Birmingham, relatează bbc.com.

Poliţia a precizat că fani ai echipei poloneze nu au fost lăsaţi să intre în stadion, după ce au fost aruncate obiecte spre forţele de ordine.

Poliţiştii au îndemnat oamenii să evite Witton Lane dacă este posibil.

Utilizatori de pe X, fostul Twitter, afirmă că au văzut cum mai multe persoane au fost arestate în faţa stadionului, iar zone din Villa Park au fost deteriorate, fiind aruncate diverse obiecte.

