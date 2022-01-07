Mâncare cu viermi și pâine mucegăită oferită refugiaților la hotelul unde este cazat Djokovic. Imagini incredibile din Australia

Interzis să intre în Australia, Novak Djokovic este cazat într-un loc special pentru refugiați.
Tenismenul sârb se află la Park Hotel din Carlton și așteaptă o decizie finală în cazul său.
Pe internet au apărut primele imagini cu mancarea cu viermi și pâine mucegăită oferită refugiaților care stau la hotelul unde locuiește și Djokovic.
Mâncare cu viermi dată refugiaților la hotelul unde este cazat Djokovic. Foto: Twitter / mohammedJoy73
Pls pay attention.
Urgent-see this food with Maggots
It was delivered at 5.30pm tonight as evening meal at Park prison for 34 men.
Even guards agreed not edible-took it away.
Now men have no dinner.
Detained for 2yrs,now in rooms on level2, now maggots in food!#GameOver pic.twitter.com/ar5jFv7zlI— Joy (@mohammedJoy73) December 27, 2021
Shame on you Shame on you
Power & strength of body but not forever. This gov is spending a lot of $money$ for our foods. Pls look at these foods
What food is giving us
What we found from the foods#pls we're not animals#we're human beings #like you #GameOver pic.twitter.com/xh95X5N2H3— Joy (@mohammedJoy73) December 27, 2021
New from me and @arianna_lucente: Asylum seekers in Melbourne's Park Hotel say they're being put in danger after allegedly being given meals with maggots and mould to eat.
"I was just shocked. Even an animal cannot eat this type of food.” @SBSNews https://t.co/YK7jXDg8OL— Eden Gillespie (@edengillespie) December 29, 2021
Tenismenul va afla luni decizia în cazul său. Novak Djokovic a fost blocat pe aeroport după ce ar fi aplicat pentru o viză greșită, document care nu permite excepții medicale pentru persoanele nevaccinate
