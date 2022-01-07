Mâncare cu viermi și pâine mucegăită oferită refugiaților la hotelul unde este cazat Djokovic. Imagini incredibile din Australia

Autor: Teodor Serban
Vineri, 07 Ianuarie 2022, ora 17:07
1323 citiri
Interzis să intre în Australia, Novak Djokovic este cazat într-un loc special pentru refugiați.

Tenismenul sârb se află la Park Hotel din Carlton și așteaptă o decizie finală în cazul său.

Pe internet au apărut primele imagini cu mancarea cu viermi și pâine mucegăită oferită refugiaților care stau la hotelul unde locuiește și Djokovic.

Mâncare cu viermi dată refugiaților la hotelul unde este cazat Djokovic. Foto: Twitter / mohammedJoy73

Tenismenul va afla luni decizia în cazul său. Novak Djokovic a fost blocat pe aeroport după ce ar fi aplicat pentru o viză greșită, document care nu permite excepții medicale pentru persoanele nevaccinate

Novak Djokovic, prima reacție după ce a fost interzis în Australia
Novak Djokovic, prima reacție după ce a fost interzis în Australia
Novak Djokovic este în continuare în Australia într-un hotel de refugiați și astepată o decizie finală în cazul său. Din câte se pare, luni va fi ziua decisivă pentru tenismenul...
Câți sportivi ar fi intrat pe teritoriul Australiei la fel ca Novak Djokovic în ultimele zile
Câți sportivi ar fi intrat pe teritoriul Australiei la fel ca Novak Djokovic în ultimele zile
Cel puţin trei tenismeni, cu aceeaşi derogare medicală primită ca şi Novak Djokovic, au intrat deja în Australia pentru primul Grand Slam al anului de la Melbourne, iar alţi jucători cu...
