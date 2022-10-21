Cine ar putea fi noul premier al Marii Britanii. Boris Johnson s-ar putea întoarce pe funcție

Autor: Alina Toma
Vineri, 21 Octombrie 2022, ora 08:04
Cine ar putea fi noul premier al Marii Britanii. Boris Johnson s-ar putea întoarce pe funcție
Boris Johnson s-ar putea întoarce în funcție FOTO Facebook/Boris Johsnon

Demisia premierului britanic Liz Truss a deschis discuțiile pentru desemnarea noului premier, iar potrivit The Guardian, principalii favoriți sunt Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt și Boris Johnson.

Potrivit sursei citate, parlamentarii au început să-și declare sprijinul pentru Sunak, Johnson și Mordaunt. The Guardian arată că mai mulți parlamentari și-au declarat sprijinul pentru Rishi Sunak.

Printre parlamentarii care și-au exprimat sprijinul pentru Sunak pe Twitter au fost Simon Hart, Helen Whately, Huw Merriman și Nick Gibb.

Hart a spus că „nu e timp pentru experimente; nu e timp pentru frivolitate... asta înseamnă să alegi pe cineva serios, testat, competent și amabil”.

Fostul secretar de cultură și actual membru al Mid Bedfordshire Nadine Dorries s-a numărat printre cei care și-au exprimat sprijinul pentru Boris Johnson joi, atât la televizor, cât și pe Twitter, unde a spus: „O persoană a fost aleasă de publicul britanic cu un manifest și un mandat până la 25 ianuarie”.

La rândul său, Derek Thomas a scris pe Twitter în favoarea lui Mordaunt, despre care a spus că a fost prima sa alegere:

