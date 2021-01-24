Ziare.com
Actualitate > Marian Munteanu > stiri Marian Munteanu

Un colonel SRI isi asteapta verdictul pentru negarea Holocaustului. O posibila condamnare ar reprezenta o premiera in Romania

de Laurentiu Sirbu
Duminica, 24 Ianuarie 2021, ora 14:31

   

Un colonel SRI isi asteapta verdictul pentru negarea Holocaustului. O posibila condamnare ar reprezenta o premiera in Romania
Luni 25 ianuarie este asteptat verdictul justitiei in cazul lui Vasile Zarnescu, judecat pentru acuzatia de negare a Holocaustului. Daca este gasit vinovat, aceasta condamnare ar fi o premiera in materie, scrie RFI.ro.

Vasile Zarnescu, fost locotenent colonel in Serviciul Roman de Informatii, a publicat in 2016 cartea "Holocaustul - Gogorita diabolica - Extorcarea de 'bani de holocaust' ".

Lansarea cartii, care fusese programata pe 8 aprilie 2016 la Libraria Mihai Eminescu, a fost contramandata, iar Vasile Zarnescu a facut obiectul unui denunt penal si al cercetarii de catre Parchet, fiind trimis in judecata in 2020.

Negarea Holocaustului - inclusiv a celui din Romania - este incriminata prin Ordonanta de Urgenta 31/2002, ratificata de parlamentul Romaniei prin Legea 107/2006 si modificata prin Legea 217/2015.

Articolul 6 al OUG 31/2002 prevede: (1) Negarea, contestarea, aprobarea, justificarea sau minimalizarea in mod evident, prin orice mijloace, in public, a holocaustului ori a efectelor acestuia se pedepseste cu inchisoare de la 6 luni la 3 ani sau cu amenda.

Pana acum, in aproape 19 ani de existenta a acestui act normativ, nu a fost pronuntata de instantele din Romania nicio hotarare definitiva de condamnare pentru negarea Holocaustului.

In 2016 Vasile Zarnescu a declarat la RFI ca OUG 31/2002 este "neconstitutionala" si "criminala". In 2019, Curtea Europeana a Drepturilor Omului a decis in cazul Pastors contra Germania ca negarea Holocaustului nu este protejata de libertatea de exprimare, constituind in fapt o incitare la ura.

Raportul Comisiei Internationale pentru Studierea Holocaustului din Romania "Elie Wiesel" a stabilit in anul 2004 ca autoritatile romane se fac responsabile de moartea a 280 - 380 mii de evrei si 11 mii de romi in perioada 1940 - 1944.

Verdictul in cazul Vasile Zarnescu este asteptat luni la ora 8:30 la Judecatoria Sectorului 3 din Bucuresti. Aceasta este prima instanta, ceea ce inseamna ca impotriva sentintei poate fi depus apel.


CITESTE SI:

Imagini deplorabile cu Hotelul Triumf din Capitala, considerat monument istoric, facute publice de Clotilde Armand: Toata conducerea RAPPS trebuie zburata

Germania, prima tara din UE care va incepe sa foloseasca tratamentul experimental cu anticorpi primit de Donald Trump pentru Covid-19
Urmareste Ziare.com pe Facebook  si pe Instagram  Comenteaza si vezi in fluxul tau de noutati de pe Facebook cele mai noi si interesante articole de pe Ziare.com.

Citeste mai multe despre SRI negarea Holocaustului Institutul Ellie Wiesel Marian Munteanu stiri social justitie Romania
Sursa: Ziare.com

Articol citit de 1007 ori

primesti mail pentru fiecare reply
aduni puncte si rezervi prima pozitie
faci parte din
» DigiSport.ro

Divortul dintre Harry si Megan Markle, mai probabil decat un triumf al Serenei Williams la Wimbledon
» Adevarul.ro

Contraindicatia categorica a vaccinului impotriva COVID. Ce spune medicul VirgilMusta
» Libertatea.ro

Libertatea.ro: Cine este prima femeie din lume admisa la Academia de pilotaj Ferrari. Cum a ajuns la performanta remarcabila
» TelekomSport.ro

ULTIMA ORA | Gabi Tamas, inapoi in Liga 1! Clubul care-l transfera pentru a lupta cu Dinamo si restul rivalelor: "E adevarat. Il dorim"
» DigiSport.ro

O noua prestatie entuziasmanta a lui Ianis Hagi la Rangers! Romanul, cea mai mare nota in ultima etapa din Scotia
» LIFE.ro

"M-am intors pentru a demonstra ca se poate reusi si se poate duce o viata frumoasa chiar si intr-un satuc uitat de lume". Cum a luat nastere Casa Bunicilor
» TotulDespreMame.ro
Nastere in spital Covid. "Patru zile mi-am vazut copilul doar pe video, cand ma sunau asistentele"
» SmartLiving.ro

Alergiile la vaccinul anti-Covid-19. Cine nu se poate vaccina
» Business24.ro

Cum se pot asigura angajatorii ca nu le pleaca angajatii

Urmareste Ziare.com pe

Urmareste stirile Ziare.com pe Facebook
 
Top stiri din Actualitate
Franta impune noi conditii pentru intrarea pe teritoriul ei. O declaratie pe propria raspundere devine obligatorieFranta impune noi conditii pentru intrarea pe teritoriul ei. O declaratie pe propria raspundere devine obligatorie
Avertisment al unui senator republican: procesul lui Trump ar putea declansa proceduri de punere sub acuzare pentru fosti presedinti democratiAvertisment al unui senator republican: procesul lui Trump ar putea declansa proceduri de punere sub acuzare pentru fosti presedinti democrati
UPDATE Masina carbonizata, cu o persoana care a ars in interior, a fost gasita de politisti pe o strada din Timis. Primele informatii despre persoana decedataUPDATE Masina carbonizata, cu o persoana care a ars in interior, a fost gasita de politisti pe o strada din Timis. Primele informatii despre persoana decedata
Vremea se strica radical in zece judete din tara: cod portocaliu de vant si de viscol, iar vizibilitatea este foarte redusaVremea se strica radical in zece judete din tara: cod portocaliu de vant si de viscol, iar vizibilitatea este foarte redusa
Un colonel SRI isi asteapta verdictul pentru negarea Holocaustului. O posibila condamnare ar reprezenta o premiera in RomaniaUn colonel SRI isi asteapta verdictul pentru negarea Holocaustului. O posibila condamnare ar reprezenta o premiera in Romania
Ancheta epidemiologica extinsa la Scoala 28, posibil focar cu noua tulpina a COVID-19. Alte 11 probe prelevateAncheta epidemiologica extinsa la Scoala 28, posibil focar cu noua tulpina a COVID-19. Alte 11 probe prelevate
Toate stirile din Actualitate
3 comentarii
Ordoneaza comentariile:Standard |Calitate |Numar Voturi |Recente

cand esti popor vasal , iti condamni oamenii pentru povestile altora

Dar evreii care au omorat 11000 de tarani romani la 1907?Dar evreii care au stat ascunsi in timpul primului razboi mondial ca nu era tara lor romania sa lupte pentru ea, dar s-au intors sa o remulga dupa razboi? Eu nu inteleg de ce lumea vede efectul dar refuza cauzele holocaustului.Nu evreii au declarat razboi economic germaniei?Nu capitalistii evrei , isi bateau joc de muncitorii germani pe care ii exploatau pe salarii de nimic si profitul era investit in aur si transferat in bancile elvetiene?De asta prima data trebuie sa invatam sa nu ne mai exploatam intre noi, dar din nefericire , dupa modul in care se comporta cu
Siria si Palestina nu au invata nimic din holocaust.

 

Care holocaust bre, ca nu a existat...

despre care holocaust vorbesti? Si de ce numai cel evreiesc este pedepsit de lege? Daca spui ca cel Armenesc sau Romanesc din comunism nu a existat, unde e pedeapsa? De ce in Romania trebuie sa existe o lege care protejeaza narativul altei etnii? Rusine Romanilor!

Kolonia Penitenciară și Experimentală Rroemenika

ar trebui condamnati toti cei care nu pun botu' la varianta "oficiala" a minciunii iudaice.Dar totusi avem dovezi ale "masacrului" german : Picture Proof My Granddaddy Shlomo Was Gassed by Der Evil Notsees! Here's the evidence all you holocaust deniers need to see, those ebil Notsees gassed poor Grandday Shlomo, this picture shows the horrors inflicted upon him! https://careandwashingofthebrain.blogspot.com/2021/01/picture-proof-my-granddaddy-shlomo-was.html
Alte "dovezi" pe : https://archive.org/details/TreblinkaInvestigation-GroundPenetratingRadarStudy
Mai multe "dovezi" : Holocaust or Hoax? The Function of the Holocaust in the World Since 1945. http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-function-of-the-holocaust-in-the-world-since-1945/ Un alt israelian spune adevarul : Israeli Historian Discovers ‘6 Million’ Holocaust Figure Was Invented at Zionist Conference In 1944 http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=206547
Curata "nesimtire" : Evreul roman Hary Nadler: “in Transnistria nu a fost Holocaust, romanii nu pot fi acuzați de genocid." https://www.incorectpolitic.com/evreul-roman-hary-nadler-in-transnistria-nu-a-fost-holocaust-romanii-nu-pot-fi-acuzati-de-genocid/
The story of the “Six Million" has, for many people, become an article of faith. Some will therefore find it surprising to be confronted with the reality that the entire story is at the very best, a poor concoction of lies, and at the worst, an utterly evil conspiracy designed to besmirch the German people.

Constant repetition in the media, combined with endless Hollywood films, character assassination of any historical researcher who has dared to investigate the topic, and finally legislation outlawing revisionism (only for the Second World War) has created the impression amongst the general public that the so-called Holocaust cannot be questioned. https://holocaustdeprogrammingcourse.com/books/
Adevarul nu poate fi oprit ...

 

Platforma pentru solutionarea online a litigiilor