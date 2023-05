Un judecător băut a ucis un tânăr soldat ucrainean, la Kiev. Câți ani de închisoare riscă FOTO

Un judecător ucrainean a fost arestat joi după ce a accidentat mortal un militar, pe o stradă din Kiev, relatează AFP.

Suspectul este judecător la un tribunal din districtul Kiev.

Victima avea doar 23 de ani.

The name of the National Guard officer who was hit by a car at a roadblock in Kyiv by a drunken court head, Oleksiy Tandyr, has become known.

His name was Vadim Bondarenko, he was 23 years old. pic.twitter.com/NywOdzUPB8