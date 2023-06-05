Ele sunt acum cele mai detestate jucătoare de la Roland Garros: motivul pentru care cele două vor fi fluierate pe fiecare teren

Autor: Teodor Serban
Luni, 05 Iunie 2023, ora 06:12
280 citiri
Ele sunt acum cele mai detestate jucătoare de la Roland Garros: motivul pentru care cele două vor fi fluierate pe fiecare teren
Marie Bouzkova și Sara Sorribes Tormo

Scene incredibile s-au petrecut la Roland Garros în timpul unei partide de dublu.

Japonezele Miyu Kato și Aldila Sutjiadi au fost descalificate în setul al doilea al confruntării cu perechea Marie Bouzkova / Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Motivul? O minge trimisă absolut neintenționat de Miyu Kato după încheierea unui joc a lovit un copil de mingi. Fata a început să plângă, iar arbitrul de scaun a decis descalificarea perechii japoneze, în special după insistențele lui Bouzkova și Sorribes Tormo.

Miyu Kato a început la rândul ei să plângă, fiind evidentă marcată de acest eveniment.

Bouzkova și Tormo câștigaseră primul set cu 7-6, dar japonezele aveau 3-1 în setul al doilea.

Acum, Marie Mouzkova și Sara Sorribes Tormo sunt puse la zid pentru comportamentul lor total lipsit de fair-play:

1. Pentru că au cerut cu insistență descalificarea echipei japoneze

2. Pentru că nici măcar nu s-au interesat de starea copilului de mingi, fiind evident interesate doar să treacă mai departe.

3. Fiindcă s-au amuzat pe seama întregii situații.

Pe rețelele de socializare, Bouzkova și Sorribes Tormo sunt desființate de fani și de foști jucători, în vreme ce japonezele, în special Miyu Kato, primesc întreaga susținere.

#miyu kato, #Roland Garros, #Aldila Sutjiadi, #Marie Bouzkova, #Sara Sorribes Tormo , #Roland garros
Parteneri Ziare.Com
DigiSport.ro
A retrogradat in Liga 2, dar "a punctat" in afara terenului! Noua lui partenera e celebra in Romania si cu 15 ani mai tanara
TelekomSport.ro
E gata! Becali a spart banca pentru un transfer istoric la FCSB. Prima lovitura uriasa data pentru noul sezon
DigiSport.ro
Unii sunt transformati total, altii sunt neschimbati! Asa arata astazi fotbalistii legendari ai Romaniei
Top stiri din Sport
Nu mai suportă întrebările legate de război! Ce decizie a luat Sabalenka înaintea confruntării cu Svitolina
Nu mai suportă întrebările legate de război! Ce decizie a luat Sabalenka înaintea confruntării cu Svitolina
Ele sunt acum cele mai detestate jucătoare de la Roland Garros: motivul pentru care cele două vor fi fluierate pe fiecare teren
Ele sunt acum cele mai detestate jucătoare de la Roland Garros: motivul pentru care cele două vor fi fluierate pe fiecare teren
Mircea Rednic, declarații tari după ce a salvat-o pe UTA de la retrogradare: "Se spunea despre mine că sunt depășit"
Mircea Rednic, declarații tari după ce a salvat-o pe UTA de la retrogradare: "Se spunea despre mine că sunt depășit"
Adio, Zlatan! Cu lacrimi în ochi, unul dintre cei mai buni atacanți din istoria fotbalului și-a anunțat retragerea VIDEO
Adio, Zlatan! Cu lacrimi în ochi, unul dintre cei mai buni atacanți din istoria fotbalului și-a anunțat retragerea VIDEO
Dan Petrescu, declarații despre Hagi: “În cinci zile pierzi o prietenie pe care o ai de-o viață”
Dan Petrescu, declarații despre Hagi: “În cinci zile pierzi o prietenie pe care o ai de-o viață”
E campioană mondială pentru România și a luat lecții de machiaj și styling: ”Mi-ar fi plăcut să fiu model”
E campioană mondială pentru România și a luat lecții de machiaj și styling: ”Mi-ar fi plăcut să fiu model”
Toate stirile din Sport