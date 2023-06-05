Ele sunt acum cele mai detestate jucătoare de la Roland Garros: motivul pentru care cele două vor fi fluierate pe fiecare teren

Scene incredibile s-au petrecut la Roland Garros în timpul unei partide de dublu.

Japonezele Miyu Kato și Aldila Sutjiadi au fost descalificate în setul al doilea al confruntării cu perechea Marie Bouzkova / Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Motivul? O minge trimisă absolut neintenționat de Miyu Kato după încheierea unui joc a lovit un copil de mingi. Fata a început să plângă, iar arbitrul de scaun a decis descalificarea perechii japoneze, în special după insistențele lui Bouzkova și Sorribes Tormo.

Miyu Kato a început la rândul ei să plângă, fiind evidentă marcată de acest eveniment.

Bouzkova și Tormo câștigaseră primul set cu 7-6, dar japonezele aveau 3-1 în setul al doilea.

Acum, Marie Mouzkova și Sara Sorribes Tormo sunt puse la zid pentru comportamentul lor total lipsit de fair-play:

1. Pentru că au cerut cu insistență descalificarea echipei japoneze

2. Pentru că nici măcar nu s-au interesat de starea copilului de mingi, fiind evident interesate doar să treacă mai departe.

3. Fiindcă s-au amuzat pe seama întregii situații.

Pe rețelele de socializare, Bouzkova și Sorribes Tormo sunt desființate de fani și de foști jucători, în vreme ce japonezele, în special Miyu Kato, primesc întreaga susținere.

Quand tu réclames la disqualification de l’équipe adverse alors que tu n’as même pas vu la balle envoyée…. J’ose espérer qu’elles auront un peu de mal à s’endormir quand même. Quant à la décision en elle même …. l’arbitrage dans tout ce qui se fait de plus bête — Gilles SIMON (@GillesSimon84) June 4, 2023

Some of the most shameful behaviour I've seen on a tennis court from Sorribes Tormo & Bouzkova. An accident which they claimed they saw, but didn't. They were busy talking. And then lobbying to get their opponents disqualified, successfully. It's supposed to be sports. Shameful! https://t.co/Guy3z1rswH — Gary Kelly (@maxcouch) June 4, 2023

Kato was simply giving back the ball to the serving side. No words except excessively harsh. Nice sportsmanship from the other side as well to push for dq. https://t.co/a6K2fKeoPR — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) June 4, 2023

god i hope bouzkova and sorribes tormo get booed everytime they step on the court, right before the serve, every point they win, and everything in between. Such disgraces to the sport. https://t.co/bo4O5SyWt9 — t (@helloteeee) June 5, 2023

Kato/Sutjiadi initially received a warning for it, but Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo weren't happy with the decision. "This is default", they immediately said. "She didn't do it on purpose, she didn't get injured", the chair umpire replied. "But she's crying. She's crying." — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) June 4, 2023

Here is list of recent WTA Sportsmanship award winners. Will today’s events make 2020 the only time Bouzkova wins award? pic.twitter.com/Wp8BbAvESu — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) June 4, 2023

If Sorribes Tormo and Bouzkova were so concerned about the ballkid why didn't they go to check her and see if she's ok? Kato went to her and apologized, the ballkid said it's all good, she was probably just shocked of what happened. I'm still surprised by how this ended 🤔 pic.twitter.com/B3wqAEYwi8 — LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 (@popalorena) June 4, 2023