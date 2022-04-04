Lista completa a castigatorilor Premiilor Grammy 2022

Luni, 04 Aprilie 2022, ora 08:37
La cea de-a 64-a editie a Premiilor Grammy, Jon Batiste a castigat premiul pentru albumul anului.
Iata lista completa a castigatorilor:
Album of the year- Jon Batiste - We Are
Record of the year- Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Best pop/duo group performance- Doja Cat featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Best pop vocal album- Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Best R&B album- Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Best rap performance- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Best new artist- Olivia