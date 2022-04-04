Editeaza

Lista completa a castigatorilor Premiilor Grammy 2022

Sursa: Bihor Online
Luni, 04 Aprilie 2022, ora 08:37
16 citiri
La cea de-a 64-a editie a Premiilor Grammy, Jon Batiste a castigat premiul pentru albumul anului.

Iata lista completa a castigatorilor:

Album of the year- Jon Batiste - We Are

Record of the year- Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Best pop/duo group performance- Doja Cat featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Best pop vocal album- Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Best R&B album- Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Best rap performance- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Best new artist- Olivia ...citeste toata stirea
Citeste stirile pe mobil: m.ziare.com
Top stiri Oradea
Rezultate partiale: Partidul lui Viktor Orban este pe primul loc in scrutinul parlamentar din Ungaria
Rezultate partiale: Partidul lui Viktor Orban este pe primul loc in scrutinul parlamentar din Ungaria
Viktor Orban - un "Petrov" al Ungariei. Colaborarea premierului cu Securitatea ungara
Viktor Orban - un "Petrov" al Ungariei. Colaborarea premierului cu Securitatea ungara
Zelenski acuza Rusia de comiterea unui "genocid". Presedintele ucrainean, despre mamele soldatilor rusi: Ar trebui sa vada asta. Sa vada ce nenorociti au crescut
Zelenski acuza Rusia de comiterea unui "genocid". Presedintele ucrainean, despre mamele soldatilor rusi: Ar trebui sa vada asta. Sa vada ce nenorociti au crescut
Premierul Ciuca: Crimele ingrozitoare comise in Ucraina de soldatii rusi trebuie judecate si pedepsite
Premierul Ciuca: Crimele ingrozitoare comise in Ucraina de soldatii rusi trebuie judecate si pedepsite
Vremea imprevizibila da batai de cap - Aveti grija la drum!
Vremea imprevizibila da batai de cap - Aveti grija la drum!
ANAF. Declararea veniturilor din chirii - Precizari necesare
ANAF. Declararea veniturilor din chirii - Precizari necesare
Cele mai citite stiri
Accident grav pe ruta Cluj-Oradea, intre un microbuz si un autoturism. Cinci raniti, o persoana incarcerata
In accident au fost implicate doua autovehicule, un autoturism care circula pe directia ...
Serviciul Medical Militar al Federatiei Ruse a anuntat primul deces din randul soldatilor rusi, ca urmare a radiatiilor de la Cernobil
Potrivit datelor publicate de Serviciul Medical Militar al Federatiei Ruse, a fost constatat primul ...
Viktor Orban - un "Petrov" al Ungariei. Colaborarea premierului cu Securitatea ungara
Foto: Viktor Orban in perioada de cand dateaza prima tentativa de recrutare din partea serviciilor ...
ActualitateBusinessSportLife Show