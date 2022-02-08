Filmele nominalizate la Oscar 2022. Producția cu cele mai mari șanse să câștige marele premiu

Actorii Leslie Jordan şi Tracee Ellis Ross au anunţat marți, 8 februarie, nominalizările pentru cea de-a 94-a ediţie a galei Oscar, care va avea loc la 27 martie 2022.

Filmul ”The Power of the Dog”, în regia lui Jane Campion, cu Benedict Cumberbatch în rol principal, a primit cele mai multe nominalizări, respectiv 11.

Pelicula este urmată de „Dune” cu zece selecţii, „Belfast”, în regia lui Keneth Branagh, cu 6 nominalizări şi „Don't Look Up”, cu patru selecţii.

Jane Campion a intrat în istoria premiilor Oscar, devenind prima regizoare cu două nominalizări la categoria „cel mai bun regizor”. Ea a mai fost nominalizată în 1994 pentru „The Piano” şi a câştigat Oscarul în acel an pentru „cel mai bun scenariu original”.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Cel mai bun film: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”

Cel mai bun regizor: Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Cea mai bună actriţă: Jessica Chastain („The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman („The Lost Daughter”), Penélope Cruz („Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman („Being the Ricardos”), Kristen Stewart („Spencer”)

Cel mai bun actor: Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Judy Dench (“Belfast”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”), J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”), Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Cel mai bun scenariu original: Kenneth Branagh - “Belfast”, Adam McKay, David Sirota - „Don’t Look Up”, Zach Baylin - „King Richard”, Paul Thomas Anderson - „Licorice Pizza”, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer “The Worst Person in the World”.

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Siân Heder - „CODA”, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe“ - „Drive My Car”, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - „Dune”, Maggie Gyllenhaal - „The Lost Daughter”, Jane Campion“ - The Power of the Dog”.

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: „Drive My Car” (Japonia), „Flee” (Danemarca), „The Hand of God” (Italia), „Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Butan), „The Worst Person in the World” (Norvegia)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: „Encanto”, „Flee”, „Luca”, „The Mitchells vs. the Machines”, „Raya and the Last Dragon”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: „Ascension”, „Attica”, „Flee”, „Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, „Writing With Fire”

Cea mai bună imagine: Greig Fraser (“Dune”), Dan Laustsen (“Nightmare Alley), Ari Wegner („The Power of the Dog), Bruno Delbonnel, („The Tragedy of Macbeth), Janusz Kamiński („West Side Story”)

Cel mai bun montaj: „Don’t Look Up”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „The Power of the Dog”, „Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Cel mai bun sunet: „Belfast”, „Dune”, „No Time to Die”, „The Power of the Dog”, „West Side Story”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „Dune”, „Free Guy”, „No Time to Die”, „Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, „Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Machiaj şi coafură: „Coming 2 America”, „Cruella”, „Dune”, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, „House of Gucci”

Cele mai bune costume: „Cruella”, „Cyrano”, „Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „West Side Story”

Cântec original: „Be Alive” („King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson, „Dos Oruguitas” („Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison, “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: Nicholas Britell - „Don’t Look Up”, Hans Zimmer - „Dune”, Germaine Franco - „Encanto”, Alberto Iglesias - „Parallel Mothers”, Jonny Greenwood - „The Power of the Dog”

Design de producţie: „Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”, „West Side Story”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: „Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”, „The Dress”, „The Long Goodbye”, „On My Mind”, „Please Hold”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: „Affairs of the Art”, „Bestia”, „Boxballet”, „Robin Robin”, „The Windshield Wiper”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: „Audible”, „Lead Me Home”, „The Queen of Basketball”, „Three Songs for Benazir”, „When We Were Bullies”

Ediţia a 94-a a ceremoniei Oscar va avea loc la Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, pe 27 martie. Spectacolul va fi transmis în direct pe ABC şi va fi disponibil în 200 de teritorii în toată lumea.

Producătorul galei va fi Will Packer iar regizor Glenn Weiss, care a realizat ultimele şase ediţii. Ceremonia va avea şi o gazdă oficială, pentru prima dată din 2018.