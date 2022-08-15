Un pod rutier din lemn intens circulat s-a prăbușit. Un camion și un autoturism au ajuns în râu

Un pod rutier din lemn s-a prăbuşit luni dimineaţă, 15 august, în sudul Norvegiei, iar două vehicule care circulau pe pod - un vehicul de marfă şi un autoturism - au căzut în apă, potrivit martorilor, a anunţat poliţia norvegiană, relatează AFP.

"Există informaţii potrivit cărora podul Tretten s-a prăbuşit. Un vehicul de marfă şi un autoturism ar fi căzut în apă", a anunţat poliţia locală pe Twitter.

Tretten bridge crossing Gudbrandsdalslågen collapsed this morning. Hopefully no injuries, as the vehicles seen seem to have gotten away with little or no damage pic.twitter.com/dDyXi3u0h9

"Nu este clar câte persoane ar putea fi implicate, nu este clar dacă există victime", a precizat poliţia.

So the bridge has collapsed up here. #tretten #gudbrandsdal the road this goes over is the main N-S freeway (E6) in Norway. The road this bridge connects to os the old E6 which serves as a backup road if the freeway closes. They are working an emergency with traffic throughput. pic.twitter.com/5h3NMWn53s