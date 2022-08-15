Un pod rutier din lemn intens circulat s-a prăbușit. Un camion și un autoturism au ajuns în râu

Autor: Tania Petrescu
Luni, 15 August 2022, ora 11:30
Un pod rutier din lemn s-a prăbuşit luni dimineaţă, 15 august, în sudul Norvegiei, iar două vehicule care circulau pe pod - un vehicul de marfă şi un autoturism - au căzut în apă, potrivit martorilor, a anunţat poliţia norvegiană, relatează AFP.

"Există informaţii potrivit cărora podul Tretten s-a prăbuşit. Un vehicul de marfă şi un autoturism ar fi căzut în apă", a anunţat poliţia locală pe Twitter.

"Nu este clar câte persoane ar putea fi implicate, nu este clar dacă există victime", a precizat poliţia.

Toate echipele de salvare locale sunt mobilizate, a mai spus poliţia.

Inaugurat în 2012, podul Tretten este o structură din lemn de 148 de metri lungime şi 10 metri lăţime care traversează râul Gudbrandsdalslagen pe un drum secundar. Podul are două benzi de circulaţie pentru vehicule şi un trotuar.

