Un pod rutier din lemn intens circulat s-a prăbușit. Un camion și un autoturism au ajuns în râu

Un pod rutier din lemn s-a prăbuşit luni dimineaţă, 15 august, în sudul Norvegiei, iar două vehicule care circulau pe pod - un vehicul de marfă şi un autoturism - au căzut în apă, potrivit martorilor, a anunţat poliţia norvegiană, relatează AFP.
"Există informaţii potrivit cărora podul Tretten s-a prăbuşit. Un vehicul de marfă şi un autoturism ar fi căzut în apă", a anunţat poliţia locală pe Twitter.
Tretten bridge crossing Gudbrandsdalslågen collapsed this morning. Hopefully no injuries, as the vehicles seen seem to have gotten away with little or no damage pic.twitter.com/dDyXi3u0h9— Bernie’s Mittens and the Battery Electronic Car (@torbenbrenden) August 15, 2022
"Nu este clar câte persoane ar putea fi implicate, nu este clar dacă există victime", a precizat poliţia.
So the bridge has collapsed up here. #tretten #gudbrandsdal the road this goes over is the main N-S freeway (E6) in Norway. The road this bridge connects to os the old E6 which serves as a backup road if the freeway closes. They are working an emergency with traffic throughput. pic.twitter.com/5h3NMWn53s— Jenntropy 🖍️🤖☕ 🇧🇻🫧🌈🚇 (she/her) (@jtsveigdalen) August 15, 2022
Toate echipele de salvare locale sunt mobilizate, a mai spus poliţia.
Inaugurat în 2012, podul Tretten este o structură din lemn de 148 de metri lungime şi 10 metri lăţime care traversează râul Gudbrandsdalslagen pe un drum secundar. Podul are două benzi de circulaţie pentru vehicule şi un trotuar.