Imagini virale: cât de repede și-au abandonat fanii Qatarului echipa FOTO

Echipa naţională a Ecuadorului a învins duminică echipa naţională din Qatar, scor 2-0, în primul meci al Cupei Mondiale 2022.

Enner Valencia a marcat primul gol al competiţiei.

Arbitru de rezervă a fost românul Istvan Kovacs, iar la meci au asistat 67.372 de spectatori.

Mulți dintre aceștia nu au mai prins finalul partidei, ba chiar au ales să părăsească arena încă de la pauză, când Ecuadorul conducea cu 2-0.

Suporterii Qatarului au golit rapid tribunele arenei Al Bayt (Al Khor), prilej pentru un nou val de ironii pe internet.

Qatar fans were seen leaving the stadium early in their 2-0 World Cup opening loss to Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/WVALK3rXeQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 20, 2022

We're almost 15 minutes into the second half and there are huge banks of empty seats now inside the Al Bayt Stadium. #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lXnbAkd4e5 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 20, 2022

Qatar "fans" leaving the stadium 20 mins before the end at a world cup opening game. This nation should never have been given the chance to host a World Cup. pic.twitter.com/PGJS3fd0hD — warble marble garbe (@elonmuskisduumb) November 20, 2022

You can't really blame those fans for leaving at half time. They have a long day of pretending to be English, Iranian, Senegalese, Dutch, American and Welsh fans tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5FhuthDuHQ — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 20, 2022

