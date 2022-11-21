Imagini virale: cât de repede și-au abandonat fanii Qatarului echipa FOTO

Autor: Teodor Serban
Luni, 21 Noiembrie 2022, ora 09:32
643 citiri
Imagini virale: cât de repede și-au abandonat fanii Qatarului echipa FOTO
Fanii Qatarului au golit rapid arena după ce au văzut că echipa lor e condusă

Echipa naţională a Ecuadorului a învins duminică echipa naţională din Qatar, scor 2-0, în primul meci al Cupei Mondiale 2022.

Enner Valencia a marcat primul gol al competiţiei.

Arbitru de rezervă a fost românul Istvan Kovacs, iar la meci au asistat 67.372 de spectatori.

Mulți dintre aceștia nu au mai prins finalul partidei, ba chiar au ales să părăsească arena încă de la pauză, când Ecuadorul conducea cu 2-0.

Suporterii Qatarului au golit rapid tribunele arenei Al Bayt (Al Khor), prilej pentru un nou val de ironii pe internet.

Scrie pe Ziare.Com
Citește și:
Cea mai sugestivă imagine de la meciul Qatar- Ecuador, în prima zi a Campionatului Mondial FOTO
Cea mai sugestivă imagine de la meciul Qatar- Ecuador, în prima zi a Campionatului Mondial FOTO
Qatar - Ecuador, primul meci al Campionatului Mondial de fotbal, s-a încheiat cu victoria sud-americanilor, care n-au avut mari probleme în a se impune pe teren. Naționala Qatarului,...
Campionatul Mondial: cum vor protesta englezii la debut și programul meciurilor de azi
Campionatul Mondial: cum vor protesta englezii la debut și programul meciurilor de azi
Programul partidelor care se vor disputa, luni, la Cupa Mondială din Qatar: Ora 15.00 Anglia – Iran Ora 18.00 Senegal – Țările de Jos Ora 21.00 SUA – Ţara Galilor...
#Qatar, #ecyador, #cupa mondiala, #meci deschidere , #Campionatul mondial 2022
Parteneri Ziare.Com
DigiSport.ro
Momente de haos: "Multe familii urlau!" Politia a intervenit cu bastoane si scuturi. Ce s-a intamplat in Qatar, la CM 2022
TelekomSport.ro
E haos TOTAL la U Craiova. Plecari in masa de la olteni, dupa ce Rotaru a luat o decizie de ultima ora. Ce fotbalisti se despart de echipa lui Radoi
DigiSport.ro
"De la 100 la 0", in timp record. Ce s-a intamplat la pauza meciului Qatar - Ecuador
Program Campionatul Mondial 2022
Duminica, 20 Noiembrie 2022
Qatar
0-2
Ecuador
Luni, 21 Noiembrie 2022
Anglia
15:00
Iran
Luni, 21 Noiembrie 2022
Senegal
18:00
Olanda
Luni, 21 Noiembrie 2022
SUA
21:00
Țara Galilor
Marti, 22 Noiembrie 2022
Argentina
12:00
Arabia Saudită
Marti, 22 Noiembrie 2022
Danemarca
15:00
Tunisia
Clasament Campionatul Mondial 2022
Grupa
A B C D E F G H
Echipe
M
V
E
I
G
P
Ecuador
1
1
0
0
2 - 0
3
Senegal
0
0
0
0
0 - 0
0
Olanda
0
0
0
0
0 - 0
0
Qatar
1
0
0
1
0 - 2
0
Top stiri din Sport
Cea mai frumoasă jurnalistă din Moldova îi acuză pe români: ”E din cauza lor” VIDEO
Cea mai frumoasă jurnalistă din Moldova îi acuză pe români: ”E din cauza lor” VIDEO
Eroul Ecuadorului, alergat de poliție pe teren pentru că nu și-a plătit pensia alimentară VIDEO
Eroul Ecuadorului, alergat de poliție pe teren pentru că nu și-a plătit pensia alimentară VIDEO
Imagini virale: cât de repede și-au abandonat fanii Qatarului echipa FOTO
Imagini virale: cât de repede și-au abandonat fanii Qatarului echipa FOTO
Cea mai sugestivă imagine de la meciul Qatar- Ecuador, în prima zi a Campionatului Mondial FOTO
Cea mai sugestivă imagine de la meciul Qatar- Ecuador, în prima zi a Campionatului Mondial FOTO
Novak Djokovic și-a speriat fanii la Turneul Campionilor. Sârbul a tremurat din nou incontrolabil, în finală VIDEO
Novak Djokovic și-a speriat fanii la Turneul Campionilor. Sârbul a tremurat din nou incontrolabil, în finală VIDEO
Campionatul Mondial: cum vor protesta englezii la debut și programul meciurilor de azi
Campionatul Mondial: cum vor protesta englezii la debut și programul meciurilor de azi
Toate stirile din Sport