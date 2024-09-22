Lovitură pentru Vladimir Putin. Testul rachetei balistice Satan II ar fi fost un eșec total. Ce arată imaginile de la fața locului

Un test cu racheta balistică intercontinentală SARMAT, cunoscută sub denumirea de Satan II, una dintre armele despre care Vladimir Putin susține că oferă Rusiei superioritate nucleară, a fost un eșec total, conform mai multor surse ucrainene.
Imaginile surprinse din satelit la locul lansării arată urme ale unei explozii masive, indicând că testul a fost complet nereușit, potrivit digi24.ro.
My thanks to @MT_Anderson for providing this Planet Labs imagery and allowing me to publish it with comments.
As is readily apparent, the RS-28 Sarmat test was a complete failure. The missile detonated in the silo leaving a massive crater and destroying the test site. The… https://t.co/FuKIaTNFVs pic.twitter.com/AuIpQRrDLa— MeNMyRC (@MeNMyRC1) September 21, 2024
„După cum este evident, testul RS-28 Sarmat a fost un eșec total. Racheta a detonat în siloz, lăsând un crater masiv și distrugând locul de testare. Sarmat este o rachetă alimentată cu combustibil lichid, astfel încât accidentul ar fi putut avea loc separat de activitatea de lansare efectivă”, scrie un analist pe rețelele sociale.
Data points still coming in for the launch site and I'm beginning to think this is an ongoing fire started by the launch activities. NOAA-20 and the SUOMI NPP satellites have two detections as they cross the area in their orbits. No way to tell from this data alone if the fire… https://t.co/feEjHoTavP pic.twitter.com/h6pxRMnY6j— MeNMyRC (@MeNMyRC1) September 21, 2024
Acesta ar fi fost al patrulea test eșuat.