Lovitură pentru Vladimir Putin. Testul rachetei balistice Satan II ar fi fost un eșec total. Ce arată imaginile de la fața locului

Autor: Catalina Sirbu
Duminica, 22 Septembrie 2024, ora 13:30
Imaginile surprinse din satelit la locul lansării arată urme ale unei explozii masive FOTO X/ MeNMyRC

Un test cu racheta balistică intercontinentală SARMAT, cunoscută sub denumirea de Satan II, una dintre armele despre care Vladimir Putin susține că oferă Rusiei superioritate nucleară, a fost un eșec total, conform mai multor surse ucrainene.

Imaginile surprinse din satelit la locul lansării arată urme ale unei explozii masive, indicând că testul a fost complet nereușit, potrivit digi24.ro.

„După cum este evident, testul RS-28 Sarmat a fost un eșec total. Racheta a detonat în siloz, lăsând un crater masiv și distrugând locul de testare. Sarmat este o rachetă alimentată cu combustibil lichid, astfel încât accidentul ar fi putut avea loc separat de activitatea de lansare efectivă”, scrie un analist pe rețelele sociale.

Acesta ar fi fost al patrulea test eșuat.

