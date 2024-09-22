Lovitură pentru Vladimir Putin. Testul rachetei balistice Satan II ar fi fost un eșec total. Ce arată imaginile de la fața locului

Un test cu racheta balistică intercontinentală SARMAT, cunoscută sub denumirea de Satan II, una dintre armele despre care Vladimir Putin susține că oferă Rusiei superioritate nucleară, a fost un eșec total, conform mai multor surse ucrainene.

Imaginile surprinse din satelit la locul lansării arată urme ale unei explozii masive, indicând că testul a fost complet nereușit, potrivit digi24.ro.

My thanks to @MT_Anderson for providing this Planet Labs imagery and allowing me to publish it with comments.

As is readily apparent, the RS-28 Sarmat test was a complete failure. The missile detonated in the silo leaving a massive crater and destroying the test site. The… https://t.co/FuKIaTNFVs pic.twitter.com/AuIpQRrDLa