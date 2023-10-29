Scena ireale în capitala Daghestanului. Aeroportul, luat cu asalt de susținători Hamas care căutau evrei ce ar fi sosit din Israel VIDEO

Duminica, 29 Octombrie 2023
Avionul a fost luat cu asalt de susținătorii Hamas FOTO Twitter

Aeroportul din Mahacikala, capitala Daghestanului, Rusia, a fost luat cu asalt de sute de oameni, care așteptau un avion ce urma să aterizeze dinspre Tel Aviv.

După aterizare, musulmanii au trecut de zona de securitate, au ajuns pe pistă și au percheziționat avionul în căutarea pasagerilor evrei.

Într-o înregistrare video, unul dintre îl interoghează pe unul dintre tehnicienii avionului, întrebându-l: ”spuneți-ne unde sunt evreii”.

Canalele rusești de telegram relatează că avionul de la Tel Aviv nu a aterizat pe acel aeroport ci pe unul alternativ, în apropiere de Mahacikala.

În înregistrarea video, copiii spun că "au venit după evrei pentru a-i ucide și au adus un cuțit".

Susținătorii pro-Hamas au luat cu asalt mai multe hoteluri și alte locuri publice din regiune, în căutare de israelieni.

