Scena ireale în capitala Daghestanului. Aeroportul, luat cu asalt de susținători Hamas care căutau evrei ce ar fi sosit din Israel VIDEO

Aeroportul din Mahacikala, capitala Daghestanului, Rusia, a fost luat cu asalt de sute de oameni, care așteptau un avion ce urma să aterizeze dinspre Tel Aviv.

După aterizare, musulmanii au trecut de zona de securitate, au ajuns pe pistă și au percheziționat avionul în căutarea pasagerilor evrei.

Într-o înregistrare video, unul dintre îl interoghează pe unul dintre tehnicienii avionului, întrebându-l: ”spuneți-ne unde sunt evreii”.

Muslims within the Republic of Dagestan in Southwestern Russia are currently Storming the International Airport in the Region in order to reportedly “Kill Israelis and Jews” after Rumors began that an Israeli Aircraft was preparing to land at the Airport; this has been going in… pic.twitter.com/p4zB8Xgn0j — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 29, 2023

Canalele rusești de telegram relatează că avionul de la Tel Aviv nu a aterizat pe acel aeroport ci pe unul alternativ, în apropiere de Mahacikala.

Dagestan, Russia: according to Russian Telegram channels, a crowd near the airport stops and searches all vehicles, even police ones. They are looking for people arriving from Israel on a flight from Tel Aviv. Russian Telegram channels report that the plane from Tel Aviv did not… pic.twitter.com/OlH8gyTOs8 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 29, 2023

În înregistrarea video, copiii spun că "au venit după evrei pentru a-i ucide și au adus un cuțit".

BREAKING: The lynch mob which stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia to search for Jewish passengers has reached the tarmac. A plane from Tel Aviv is landing. The crew of this plane tells the passengers “everybody get back into the plane quickly” pic.twitter.com/0yBYQb2XJ0 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

Susținătorii pro-Hamas au luat cu asalt mai multe hoteluri și alte locuri publice din regiune, în căutare de israelieni.

Angry Dagestan crowd attempts to attack planes parked on the runway of Makhachkala airport in search of Jews. Frightened passengers and crew urgently lock themselves inside their planes, while the crowd surrounds the planes and tries to climb inside right along the wings. pic.twitter.com/gfwtsllHpD — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 29, 2023

