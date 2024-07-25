Un elicopter militar rusesc s-a prăbușit când se întorcea dintr-o misiune de luptă. Primele informații despre accident

Un elicopter militar rusesc Mi-28 s-a prăbuşit joi, 25 iulie, în regiunea Kaluga, la sud-vest de Moscova, a anunţat agenţia de presă Interfax, citând Ministerul Apărării, informează Reuters.

Echipajul și-a pierdut viața.

Ministerul rus a informat că de vină pentru accident este o defecţiune de natură tehnică, dar nu a precizat câţi oameni se aflau la bord.

În mod obişnuit, un avion de tip Mi-28 are un echipaj format din două persoane.

