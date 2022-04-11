Măcel în Donbas. O coloană rusească a fost nimicită cu rachete Javelin VIDEO

Brigada 53 Mecanizată a armatei ucrainene a lovit o coloană de tancuri ale rușilor, în Donbas.

Într-un video postat pe Twitter poate fi văzută lovitura dată cu rachete Javelin și artilerie de precizie.

Au fost distruse două tancuri T72 și mai multe mașini de luptă blindate.

#Ukraine: The 53rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army hitting Russian Armour somewhere in the Donbas.

An MT-LB variant, a BMP and two tanks (Likely T-72 variants) were destroyed by what appears to be indirect fire, although ATGM in one case is possible. pic.twitter.com/xnM7lmKfNk