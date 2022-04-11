Măcel în Donbas. O coloană rusească a fost nimicită cu rachete Javelin VIDEO

Autor: Vlad Iacob
Luni, 11 Aprilie 2022, ora 09:10
2005 citiri
Măcel în Donbas. O coloană rusească a fost nimicită cu rachete Javelin VIDEO

Brigada 53 Mecanizată a armatei ucrainene a lovit o coloană de tancuri ale rușilor, în Donbas.

Într-un video postat pe Twitter poate fi văzută lovitura dată cu rachete Javelin și artilerie de precizie.

Au fost distruse două tancuri T72 și mai multe mașini de luptă blindate.

#razboi Ucraina, #rachete javelin, #bragada 53 mecanizata , #Razboi Ucraina
Comentarii
Poza BaronulRed
BaronulRed
rank 5
Așa ceva ... 😊😂🤣😜!!!
Dar ce măcel, așa ceva nu am mai văzut! Vezi tot
Adauga comentariu
