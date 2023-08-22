Locuitorii unui sat eliberat de sub ocupația rușilor plâng când se întâlnesc cu soldații ucraineni VIDEO

Marti, 22 August 2023, ora 18:55
Soldat ucrainean întâmpinat de o femeie din Robotyne FOTO Twitter

Locuitorii din Robotyne au plâns în timp ce soldații ucraineni au eliberat părți din loalitatea aflată în sudul țării.

Trupele au evacuat civilii cu o ambulanță Bradley sub tirul artileriei, potrivit Hannei Maliar, ministrul adjunct al apărării ucrainean.

O femeie a sărutat un soldat ucrainean, în timp ce alții și-au sunat rudele pentru a le spune că sunt în siguranță, într-o înregistrare video difuzată de brigada 47 mecanizată.

Satul este văzut ca o locație importantă din punct de vedere tactic, dincolo de cele mai grave câmpuri minate ale Rusiei, potrivit Sky News.

Din punct de vedere psihologic a fost foarte dificil. Am așteptat atât de mult încât astăzi au venit pe neașteptate. Nu ne venea să credem că erau ai noștri”, a declarat o femeie în vârstă de 52 de ani trupelor ucrainene, potrivit unei traduceri realizate de brigadă.

Ea a explicat cum a trăit din cartofii crescuți în grădina lor și s-a ascuns în subsol pentru a evita focurile de armă.

”Bună ziua, soarele meu. Cât de mult ne-a fost dor de tine”, a spus o altă femeie printre lacrimi, vorbin la telefon cu o rudă. ”Și nouă ne-a fost dor de tine, ne vom vedea în curând”, i-a spus ruda, potrivit sursei citate.

