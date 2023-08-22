Locuitorii unui sat eliberat de sub ocupația rușilor plâng când se întâlnesc cu soldații ucraineni VIDEO

Locuitorii din Robotyne au plâns în timp ce soldații ucraineni au eliberat părți din loalitatea aflată în sudul țării.

Trupele au evacuat civilii cu o ambulanță Bradley sub tirul artileriei, potrivit Hannei Maliar, ministrul adjunct al apărării ucrainean.

O femeie a sărutat un soldat ucrainean, în timp ce alții și-au sunat rudele pentru a le spune că sunt în siguranță, într-o înregistrare video difuzată de brigada 47 mecanizată.

Satul este văzut ca o locație importantă din punct de vedere tactic, dincolo de cele mai grave câmpuri minate ale Rusiei, potrivit Sky News.

”Din punct de vedere psihologic a fost foarte dificil. Am așteptat atât de mult încât astăzi au venit pe neașteptate. Nu ne venea să credem că erau ai noștri”, a declarat o femeie în vârstă de 52 de ani trupelor ucrainene, potrivit unei traduceri realizate de brigadă.

"First there was no water, then no electricity, then no bread" - residents from Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region who were evacuated by Ukrainian Warriors today, share about their lives. Look how happy they are to see our Defenders! 📹: 47 Separate Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/gSVpuTsEfj — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 22, 2023

After 1.5 years of occupation & 2 months of battles, Maria has just been liberated by the UA Army in Robotyne. Listen to what she says about how she spent her birthday! Ppl in the West saying 🇺🇦 must “trade territories for peace” want Ukraine to give up on ppl like her Never! pic.twitter.com/d91LgAOXfo — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 22, 2023

Ea a explicat cum a trăit din cartofii crescuți în grădina lor și s-a ascuns în subsol pentru a evita focurile de armă.

Ukrainian soldiers are assisting in the evacuation of civilians from the village of Robotyne, where our troops are conducting offensive operations. Ads 📷 47th Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/SntYnycJ1B — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 22, 2023

”Bună ziua, soarele meu. Cât de mult ne-a fost dor de tine”, a spus o altă femeie printre lacrimi, vorbin la telefon cu o rudă. ”Și nouă ne-a fost dor de tine, ne vom vedea în curând”, i-a spus ruda, potrivit sursei citate.

"We waited so long that today they came unexpectedly..." A touching video by the 47th Mechanized Brigade shows the rescue of residents of the village of Robotyne. These people have already been saved; they are on their way "to peace." The liberation of the occupied cities and… pic.twitter.com/ucN0wlLpQv — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 22, 2023

