Rușii au bombardat o școală din Lugansk. 90 de persoane se adăposteau în clădire FOTO

Autor: Alina Toma
Duminica, 08 Mai 2022, ora 07:20
Forţele ruse au lansat o bombă puternică asupra unei şcoli în care se adăposteau 90 de persoane, a anunţat guvernatorul regiunii Lugansk.

Potrivit lui Serghei Haidai, în clădirea şcolii se ascundeau aproape toţi locuitorii din satul Bilohorivka.

30 de persoane au fost scoase de sub dărâmături şi nu s-a anunţat dacă sunt răniţi sau morţi.

