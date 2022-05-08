Forţele ruse au lansat o bombă puternică asupra unei şcoli în care se adăposteau 90 de persoane, a anunţat guvernatorul regiunii Lugansk.

Potrivit lui Serghei Haidai, în clădirea şcolii se ascundeau aproape toţi locuitorii din satul Bilohorivka.

30 de persoane au fost scoase de sub dărâmături şi nu s-a anunţat dacă sunt răniţi sau morţi.

#Russian forces dropped a bomb on the school of Bilohorivka, #Luhansk region, where almost the entire village was staying, reports #Ukrainian media.

There were about 90 people in the school. Nearly 30 people have already been taken out of the rubble. pic.twitter.com/mNAawnd9CJ