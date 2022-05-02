Procurorul general al Ucrainei: un veteran a fost torturat două săptămâni. Bărbatul nu a supraviețuit bătăilor

Procurorul general al Ucrainei, Irina Venediktova, anunță că anchetează cazul unui veteran din regiunea Herson, unde un veteran a fost răpit și torturat zile în șir.

”Biroul Procurorului General raportează că în regiunea Kherson, invadatorii l-au torturat până la moarte pe un veteran.

A fost răpit din propria sa casă și ținut captiv timp de două săptămâni. Bărbatul nu a suportat tortura și bătăile”, se arată pe Twitter Nexta.

