Si totusi... Alina Stancovici, demisa de la conducerea Spitalului Judetean!

Vineri, 03 Iunie 2022, ora 07:51
1 citiri
@media screen and (min-width: 1201px) {
.nnteo62998f3c231a2 {
display: block;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 993px) and (max-width: 1200px) {
.nnteo62998f3c231a2 {
display: block;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 769px) and (max-width: 992px) {
.nnteo62998f3c231a2 {
display: block;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 768px) {
.nnteo62998f3c231a2 {
display: block;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 767px) {
.nnteo62998f3c231a2 {
display: block; ...citeste toata stirea