Un fan și-a dat foc pe teren la ultima competiție a lui Roger Federer VIDEO

Autor: Teodor Serban
Vineri, 23 Septembrie 2022, ora 19:53
Un fan și-a dat foc la Laver Cup. FOTO: Twitter Uche Amako

Un protestatar şi-a dat foc la un braţ, vineri, pe teren, în timpul unui meci de la Laver Cup, competiţie care se desfăşoară la Londra.

Potrivit presei engleze, incidentul şocant a avut loc în timpul confruntării dintre Stefanos Tsitsipas şi Diego Schwartzman.

Activistul de mediu a protestat astfel faţă de folosirea de avioane private în Marea Britanie.

Protestatarul în vârstă de 20 de ani, numit Kai, este membru al grupului End UK Private Jets, care susţine că “emisiile de carbon în 2022 sunt genocid”, notează Daily Mail.

Activistul a fost evacuat rapid.

La Laver Cup va fi meciul de retragere al lui Roger Federer din tenis.

Poza Gerbeldir
Gerbeldir
rank 5
*** anost
Vorba lui Bezmenov: useful idiots. Vezi tot
Poza Gigi Contra
Gigi Contra
rank 1
Trebuia sa sara careva cu o sticla de matrafox sa i-o verse-n cap
Omul avea nevoie de tratament Vezi tot
