Un fan și-a dat foc pe teren la ultima competiție a lui Roger Federer VIDEO

Un protestatar şi-a dat foc la un braţ, vineri, pe teren, în timpul unui meci de la Laver Cup, competiţie care se desfăşoară la Londra.

Potrivit presei engleze, incidentul şocant a avut loc în timpul confruntării dintre Stefanos Tsitsipas şi Diego Schwartzman.

Activistul de mediu a protestat astfel faţă de folosirea de avioane private în Marea Britanie.

Protestatarul în vârstă de 20 de ani, numit Kai, este membru al grupului End UK Private Jets, care susţine că “emisiile de carbon în 2022 sunt genocid”, notează Daily Mail.

Activistul a fost evacuat rapid.

La Laver Cup va fi meciul de retragere al lui Roger Federer din tenis.

An activist just set themselves on fire, protesting private jets at #lavercup. I wish there wasn’t any need to create awareness about #climatechange anymore. I hope they’re not hurt. The court seemed to be on fire at one point but is not damaged. The match has resumed. pic.twitter.com/NoukxBcxJH