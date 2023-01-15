Arbitru scos pe targă după 11 minute de joc: a fost făcut KO de un jucător VIDEO

Un incident cum rar se vede pe terenul de fotbal s-a petrecut într-un meci din Anglia.

Partida dintre Swindon și Grimsby, scor 5-0, din League Two (a patra dvizie), a avut parte de un moment nefericit pentru centralul întâlnirii.

În minutul 11, arbitrul Sam Purkiss a fost făcut KO după o minge respinsă de apărerea gazdelor.

Purkiss a fost scos pe targă de pe teren, apoi condus la o unitate medicală. Locul lui pe teren a fost luat de al patrulea oficial.

Swindon a anunțat astăzi că arbitrul se simte bine și s-a întors acasă.

We're delighted to confirm referee Sam Purkiss has now returned home after he was struck by the ball at yesterday's game...

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for concussion before being released soon after.

Great news, and we wish Sam a quick recovery.#STFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RPJcmcvLlA