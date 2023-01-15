Arbitru scos pe targă după 11 minute de joc: a fost făcut KO de un jucător VIDEO

Autor: Teodor Serban
Duminica, 15 Ianuarie 2023, ora 16:05

Sam Purkiss a fost scos pe targă de pe teren

Un incident cum rar se vede pe terenul de fotbal s-a petrecut într-un meci din Anglia.

Partida dintre Swindon și Grimsby, scor 5-0, din League Two (a patra dvizie), a avut parte de un moment nefericit pentru centralul întâlnirii.

În minutul 11, arbitrul Sam Purkiss a fost făcut KO după o minge respinsă de apărerea gazdelor.

Purkiss a fost scos pe targă de pe teren, apoi condus la o unitate medicală. Locul lui pe teren a fost luat de al patrulea oficial.

Swindon a anunțat astăzi că arbitrul se simte bine și s-a întors acasă.

