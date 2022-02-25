Vineri, 25 Februarie 2022, ora 08:16
5 citiri
Va prezentam traditionala noastra selectie cu meciuri de fotbal atractive la sfarsit de saptamana:
Vineri, 25 februarie
* AC Milan - Udinese (19:45)
* Hoffenheim - Stuttgart (21:30)
* Montpellier - Rennes (22:00)
* Southampton - Norwich (22:00)
* Genoa - Inter (22:00)
* Levante - Elche (22:00)
Sambata, 26 februarie
* Leeds - Tottenham (14:30)
* Manchester United - Watford (17:00)
* Everton - Manchester City (19:30)
* Frankfurt - Bayern (19:30)
* Vallecano - Real Madrid (19:30)
* ...citeste toata stirea