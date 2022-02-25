Editeaza

Meciuri de fotbal atractive la sfarsit de saptamana

Sursa: Informatia Zilei Satu Mare
Vineri, 25 Februarie 2022, ora 08:16
5 citiri
Meciuri de fotbal atractive la sfarsit de saptamana
Informatia Zilei Satu Mare
Va prezentam traditionala noastra selectie cu meciuri de fotbal atractive la sfarsit de saptamana:

Vineri, 25 februarie

* AC Milan - Udinese (19:45)

* Hoffenheim - Stuttgart (21:30)

* Montpellier - Rennes (22:00)

* Southampton - Norwich (22:00)

* Genoa - Inter (22:00)

* Levante - Elche (22:00)

Sambata, 26 februarie

* Leeds - Tottenham (14:30)

* Manchester United - Watford (17:00)

* Everton - Manchester City (19:30)

* Frankfurt - Bayern (19:30)

* Vallecano - Real Madrid (19:30)

* ...citeste toata stirea
Citeste stirile pe mobil: m.ziare.com
Top stiri Satu-Mare
Primele decese din Ucraina. Mai multe persoane au murit in urma bombardamentelor
Primele decese din Ucraina. Mai multe persoane au murit in urma bombardamentelor
UPDATE: Joe Biden anunta noi sanctiuni impotriva Rusiei
UPDATE: Joe Biden anunta noi sanctiuni impotriva Rusiei
Pregatiri pentru primirea refugiatilor din Ucraina
Pregatiri pentru primirea refugiatilor din Ucraina
CSM Satu Mare - Victoria Carei 2-1
CSM Satu Mare - Victoria Carei 2-1
Campioana din judetul Satu Mare va juca impotriva celei din Cluj la barajul pentru Liga a 3-a
Campioana din judetul Satu Mare va juca impotriva celei din Cluj la barajul pentru Liga a 3-a
Recomandare MS in contextul Ucraina
Recomandare MS in contextul Ucraina
Cele mai citite stiri
Sahistul Tamas Lazin, de la LPS Satu Mare, castigator la un turneu puternic din Baia Mare
Au participat 112 sahisti din Romania, Ungaria si Moldova In perioada 18-20 februarie 2022 s-a ...
Punct final al Jocurilor Olimpice de Iarna Norvegia a terminat pe primul loc in clasamentul pe natiuni
Duminica, 20 februarie, s-a tras cortina peste editia cu numarul 24 a Jocurilor Olimpice de Iarna. ...
VIDEO. Podul de la Seini-Pomi a fost finalizat!
Podul de la Seini - Pomi, care face legatura intre judetele Satu Mare si Maramures, a fost ...
ActualitateBusinessSportLife Show