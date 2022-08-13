Meciuri de fotbal atractive la sfarsit de saptamana

Sambata, 13 August 2022, ora 11:15
8 citiri
In acest weekend incep alte campionate de fotbal puternice din Europa. In randurile urmatoare va prezentam o selectie cu diferite meciuri:
Sambata, 13 august
* Aston Villa - Everton (14:30)
* Bremen - Stuttgart (16:30)
* Hertha - Frankfurt (16:30)
* Hoffenheim - Bochum (16:30)
* Leverkusen - Augsburg (16:30)
* Leipzig - Koln (16:30)
* Schalke - Monchengladbach (19:30)
* Arsenal - Leicester (17:00)
* Brighton - Newcastle (17:00)
* Manchester City - Bournemout (17:00)
* Southampton - ...citeste toata stirea