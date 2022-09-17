Meciuri de fotbal tari in Europa, sambata si duminica

Sambata, 17 Septembrie 2022, ora 08:15
24 citiri
Va prezentam traditionala noastra selectie cu meciuri de fotbal atractive in Europa:
Sambata, 17 septembrie
* Wolves - Manchester City (14:30)
* Augsburg - Bayern (16:30)
* Dortmund - Schalke (16:30)
* Rangers - Dundee Utd.
* Barcelona - Elche (17:15)
* Tottenham - Leicester (19:30)
* Monchengladbach - Leipzig (19:30)
* Estoril - FC Porto (20:00)
* Lille - Toulouse (22:00)
* Ath. Bilbao - Vallecano (22:00)
* Boavista - Sporting (22:30)
Duminica, 18 septembrie
* Udinese - Inter (13: ...citeste toata stirea