Editeaza

Meciuri de fotbal tari in Europa, sambata si duminica

Sursa: Informatia Zilei Satu Mare
Sambata, 17 Septembrie 2022, ora 08:15
24 citiri
Meciuri de fotbal tari in Europa, sambata si duminica
Informatia Zilei Satu Mare
Va prezentam traditionala noastra selectie cu meciuri de fotbal atractive in Europa:

Sambata, 17 septembrie

* Wolves - Manchester City (14:30)

* Augsburg - Bayern (16:30)

* Dortmund - Schalke (16:30)

* Rangers - Dundee Utd.

* Barcelona - Elche (17:15)

* Tottenham - Leicester (19:30)

* Monchengladbach - Leipzig (19:30)

* Estoril - FC Porto (20:00)

* Lille - Toulouse (22:00)

* Ath. Bilbao - Vallecano (22:00)

* Boavista - Sporting (22:30)

Duminica, 18 septembrie

* Udinese - Inter (13: ...citeste toata stirea
Citeste stirile pe mobil: m.ziare.com
Top stiri Satu-Mare
Proiect urias, de 88 milioane euro, la Aeroportul Satu Mare: "Un eveniment istoric"
Proiect urias, de 88 milioane euro, la Aeroportul Satu Mare: "Un eveniment istoric"
La Metro Satu Mare unui cetatean i-a cazut in cap o lada de bere
La Metro Satu Mare unui cetatean i-a cazut in cap o lada de bere
Controale ale politistilor pe strazile din Satu Mare! A inceput proiectul Safety Days (Foto)
Controale ale politistilor pe strazile din Satu Mare! A inceput proiectul Safety Days (Foto)
Ministrul Novak, egalul Nadiei si al lui Patzaichin?!
Ministrul Novak, egalul Nadiei si al lui Patzaichin?!
Ciuca: Datoria publica a Romaniei a scazut fata de anul trecut
Ciuca: Datoria publica a Romaniei a scazut fata de anul trecut
Sambata si duminica, o noua etapa in Liga 2
Sambata si duminica, o noua etapa in Liga 2
Cele mai citite stiri
Florin Jianu (CNIPMMR): Saptamana viitoare incepe un nou program, IMM Invest Plus
Saptamana viitoare incepe un nou program intitulat IMM Invest Plus, unde dobanzile vor fi ...
Nicolae Vacaroiu, fost premier: Aproape 70% din privatizari au fost un esec
Aproape 70% din privatizari au fost un esec, iar una dintre cauze a fost pierderea de catre Curtea ...
Planurile Recoltei Dorolt, luni la Informatia TV
Fotbalul judetean satmarean a inceput de cateva saptamani. Asa cum obisnuim, deseori prezentam ...
ActualitateBusinessSportLife Show