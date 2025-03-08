"El este regele!" S-a scris istorie la Campionatul Mondial de schi fond: nimeni n-a mai reușit așa ceva

Norvegianul Johannes Klaebo a intrat în istorie, sâmbătă, după ce a reuşit să se impună în toate probele de la Campionatul Mondial de schi fond de la Trondheim.

Norvegianul, care câştigase deja sprintul, skiatlonul, 10 km clasic, sprintul pe echipe şi ştafeta masculină la startul Campionatelor Mondiale de la Trondheim, a câştigat, sâmbătă, cursa de 50 km liber, reuşind performanţa fără precedent de a câştiga toate cursele la un Campionat Mondial, obţinând un total de 6 medalii de aur.

În spatele său în cursa zilei, suedezul William Poromaa şi norvegianul Simen Krueger au completat podiumul.

