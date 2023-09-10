Liderii lumi s-au întâlnit la summit G20 din India unde s-au rugat la memorialul lui Mahatma Gandhi VIDEO

Autor: Teodor Serban
Duminica, 10 Septembrie 2023, ora 09:08
295 citiri
Șefi de stat la summitul G20 din India FOTO / Twitter Press Trust of India

Liderii G20 au depus, duminică dimineaţă, 10 septembrie, coroane de flori şi s-au rugat la Rajghat, memorialul dedicat lui Mahatma Ghandi.

Premierul indian Narendra Modi i-a întâmpinat pe preşedintele american Joe Biden şi pe premierul britanic Rishi Sunak, dar pe Justin Trudeau sau Giorgia Meloni. Liderii au ţinut un minut de reculegere.

Liderii veniţi la Rajghat au primit eşarfe khadi - realizată în principal din bumbac ţesut manual.

Mahatma Gandhi a fost un mare susţinător al khadi, pe care l-a transformat într-un simbol al mişcării de independenţă a Indiei şi al capacităţii indienilor de a fi independenţi. El îşi ţesea singur hainele khadi pe o roată de tors.

