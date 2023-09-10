Liderii lumi s-au întâlnit la summit G20 din India unde s-au rugat la memorialul lui Mahatma Gandhi VIDEO

Liderii G20 au depus, duminică dimineaţă, 10 septembrie, coroane de flori şi s-au rugat la Rajghat, memorialul dedicat lui Mahatma Ghandi.
Premierul indian Narendra Modi i-a întâmpinat pe preşedintele american Joe Biden şi pe premierul britanic Rishi Sunak, dar pe Justin Trudeau sau Giorgia Meloni. Liderii au ţinut un minut de reculegere.
VIDEO | PM Modi with US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and other world leaders at Rajghat, Delhi to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (n/2)#G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/q6Vlx2O7jN— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2023
Liderii veniţi la Rajghat au primit eşarfe khadi - realizată în principal din bumbac ţesut manual.
At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence.
As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future. pic.twitter.com/QEkMsaYN5g— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2023
Mahatma Gandhi a fost un mare susţinător al khadi, pe care l-a transformat într-un simbol al mişcării de independenţă a Indiei şi al capacităţii indienilor de a fi independenţi. El îşi ţesea singur hainele khadi pe o roată de tors.
At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues. pic.twitter.com/R2jq0TdavR— President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2023