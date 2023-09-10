Liderii lumi s-au întâlnit la summit G20 din India unde s-au rugat la memorialul lui Mahatma Gandhi VIDEO

Liderii G20 au depus, duminică dimineaţă, 10 septembrie, coroane de flori şi s-au rugat la Rajghat, memorialul dedicat lui Mahatma Ghandi.

Premierul indian Narendra Modi i-a întâmpinat pe preşedintele american Joe Biden şi pe premierul britanic Rishi Sunak, dar pe Justin Trudeau sau Giorgia Meloni. Liderii au ţinut un minut de reculegere.

VIDEO | PM Modi with US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and other world leaders at Rajghat, Delhi to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (n/2) #G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/q6Vlx2O7jN

Liderii veniţi la Rajghat au primit eşarfe khadi - realizată în principal din bumbac ţesut manual.

At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence.

As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future. pic.twitter.com/QEkMsaYN5g