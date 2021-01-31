Ziare.com
Actualitate > Social > vaccin covid

A saptea transa de vaccin Pfizer BioNTech soseste in Romania. Cum sunt repartizate pe regiuni cele 163.800 de doze

de Alina Toma
Duminica, 31 Ianuarie 2021, ora 13:34

   

A saptea transa de vaccin Pfizer BioNTech soseste in Romania. Cum sunt repartizate pe regiuni cele 163.800 de doze
O noua transa de vaccin produs de companiile Pfizer/BioNTech ajunge pe 1 februarie in Romania. E vorba de 163.800 de doze, care vor fi duse pe cale aeriana, pe aeroporturile din Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca si Timisoara. https://ziare.com/international/stiri-internationale/a-treia-doza-de-vaccin-covid-ar-putea-fi-introdusa-1659628

Urmatoarea livrare de vaccin Pfizer va fi facuta pe 8 februarie. Prin aducerea acestei cantitati, Pfizer recupereaza pentru perioada in care a pus prea putin ser la dispozitie din cauza unor probleme de productie.

Cele 163.800 doze Pfizer BioNTech, sunt livrate dupa cum urmeaza:
- Centrul National de Distributie Bucuresti: 81.900 doze;
- Centrul Regional de Distributie Brasov: 14.040 doze (dozele vor fi distribuite din
totalul dozelor de vaccin alocate Centrului National de Distributie Bucuresti.

Transportul va fi executat cu o autospeciala a MApN, insotita de autospeciale ale
jandarmeriei si politiei, cu respectarea lantului de frig);
- Centrul Regional de Distributie Cluj: 12.870 doze;
- Centrul Regional de Distributie Constanta: 22.230 doze;
- Centrul Regional de Distributie Craiova: 16.380 doze;
- Centrul Regional de Distributie Iasi: 10.530 doze;
- Centrul Regional de Distributie Timisoara: 19.890 doze.

"Transportul catre centrele de stocare este asigurat de firma producatoare, inclusiv pe cale
terestra. Vaccinurile sunt transportate in conditii optime de siguranta, in containere speciale, cu gheata carbonica si folie etansa", arata autoritatile.

In centrele de vaccinare se vor utiliza atat doze receptionate de Romania in transa curenta, cat si in transele anterioare, pe baza solicitarilor transmise la Centrul National si centrele regionale de depozitare, prin directiile de sanatate publica judetene si cea a municipiului Bucuresti.

Mai puteti citi

Urmareste Ziare.com pe Facebook  si pe Instagram  Comenteaza si vezi in fluxul tau de noutati de pe Facebook cele mai noi si interesante articole de pe Ziare.com.

Citeste mai multe despre BioNTech Pfizer vaccin pfizer vaccinare vaccin COVID transa
Sursa: Ziare.com

Articol citit de 1835 ori

primesti mail pentru fiecare reply
aduni puncte si rezervi prima pozitie
faci parte din
» DigiSport.ro

NEWS ALERT Cosmin Contra, favorit sa preia Craiova dupa ce a picat varianta cu Laurentiu Reghecampf
» Adevarul.ro

Anamaria Prodan, facuta KO de Becali: Decizie radicala anuntata la miezul noptii
» Libertatea.ro

Ipostazele neasteptate in care au fost surprinsi acum Ilie Nastase si Ioana. Recent spunea: "Nu stiam daca mai ies vie"
» TelekomSport.ro

VIDEO | Ce imagini a surprins angajatul unui hotel de lux, noaptea, in piscina
» DigiSport.ro

Nu doar Dennis Man a "tradat-o" pe Anamaria Prodan: "I-am luat de jos si i-am pus pe bordura!" Cine i-a mai zis "pa" agentei
» LIFE.ro

Din Bucuresti, in Portugalia, din jungla peruana alaturi de indieni si pana pe malul oceanului, in Brazilia. Aventura unei familii ce a ales sa lase tot in Romania pentru a-si educa cei trei copii cu ...
» TotulDespreMame.ro
Lupta unei familii al carei bebelus a murit la nastere in Bistrita. Dupa 4 ani, un medic a fost trimis in judecata
» SmartLiving.ro

"Cine a creat coronavirusul?" Cele mai populare cautari despre COVID-19 din Romania si raspunsurile expertilor
» Business24.ro

Ce pierderi s-au inregistrat in 2020, cel mai rau an din istoria turismului

Urmareste Ziare.com pe

Urmareste stirile Ziare.com pe Facebook
 
Top stiri din Actualitate
Protest al suporterilor formatiei U Cluj in centrul capitalei Ardealului: "Coruptilor, sa va trazneasca Dumnezeu!"Protest al suporterilor formatiei U Cluj in centrul capitalei Ardealului: "Coruptilor, sa va trazneasca Dumnezeu!"
Incendiu intr-un cazinou situat la parterul unui bloc din Cugir. Mai multe masini de pompieri au fost mobilizateIncendiu intr-un cazinou situat la parterul unui bloc din Cugir. Mai multe masini de pompieri au fost mobilizate
Controversele vaccinului AstraZeneca. Ce limite de varsta au stabilit Italia si Germania pentru administrarea noului ser aprobat in UEControversele vaccinului AstraZeneca. Ce limite de varsta au stabilit Italia si Germania pentru administrarea noului ser aprobat in UE
Joe Biden vrea sa dubleze salariul minim in Statele Unite. Masura nu e privita cu ochi buni de republicaniJoe Biden vrea sa dubleze salariul minim in Statele Unite. Masura nu e privita cu ochi buni de republicani
Faimoasele muzee ale Vaticanului se redeschid pentru public. Au fost inchise complet trei luni din cauza pandemieiFaimoasele muzee ale Vaticanului se redeschid pentru public. Au fost inchise complet trei luni din cauza pandemiei
Relaxare in cluburile din Capitala. Amenzi usturatoare dupa ce politistii au descoperit 21 de persoane la o petrecere privataRelaxare in cluburile din Capitala. Amenzi usturatoare dupa ce politistii au descoperit 21 de persoane la o petrecere privata
Toate stirile din Actualitate
3 comentarii
Ordoneaza comentariile:Standard |Calitate |Numar Voturi |Recente

NAZISTULE gebelei 13:38, ai luat-o razna rau de tot.

Iti recomand Invermectina. Atentie insa la efectele secundare, iti vei linge ouale de trei ori pe zi :)))))

 

Pfizer Admits Vaccine Does Not Prevent Covid

oile se vaccineaza dar .... Public health officials have said over and over that they do not know if COVID-19 vaccines prevent spread
Pfizer did not test human subjects to see if those vaccinated could get and spread the infection, but when they tested primates, vaccinated animals still got COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are made from messenger RNA and lipid nanoparticles containing polyethylene glycol (PEG); no vaccines made from messenger RNA nor this type of lipid nanoparticles have ever been used in humans; we have no idea about their long-term side effects
No one knows how long “immunity" lasts from COVID-19 vaccines, if in fact the vaccines do provide some degree of immunity — should it be called immunity if you can still catch and spread the virus?
This is a document designed to force EMTs to take the vaccine by using false information and veiled threats; when a product is good for you, there is no need to scare or threaten people into taking it. https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/01/pfizer-admits-vaccine-does-not-prevent-covid-must-see-3037532.html

 

Pretenas,

vino si cu varianta in limba rusa, ca ai tai nu inteleg ce scrii tu aici. Iar cei care inteleg, nu sunt absolut deloc interesati de ce crezi tu ca ar conta pentru ei. Deci ori-ori. Ori treci pe limba rusa, si vei fi partial inteles, dar, macar acolo, la rusofilii tai, vei fi apreciat pentru ce scrii, ori nu scrii deloc, si vei fi la fel de apreciat, dincolo, la ceilalti, la contrarusofili, daca vrei. Ca scriind in engleza, pentru niste romani intregi la cap, adica pentru cei cu ceva scoala, cei care citesc, si vorbesc si engleza, ceea ce scrii tu este egal cu ZERO pentru ei! Aia deja gandesc altfel, nu-i mai poti readuce tu, la Kolhoz!


Platforma pentru solutionarea online a litigiilor