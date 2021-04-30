Ziare.com
Baietel de 4 ani, decedat dupa ce a fost acrosat de un autoturism

de Alina Toma
Vineri, 30 Aprilie 2021, ora 21:26

   

Baietel de 4 ani, decedat dupa ce a fost acrosat de un autoturism
Un baietel de 4 ani a decedat vineri, 30 aprilie, dupa ce a fost acrosat de un autoturism in comuna Otesani, pe drumul national 65C, a informat Inspectoratul de Politie Judetean (IPJ) Valcea.

Potrivit sursei citate, politistii rutieri din cadrul Politiei orasului Horezu au intervenit la un accident in comuna Otesani, pe DN 65 C, unde un autoturism a acrosat o femeie din localitate si copilul acesteia, de 4 ani.

Minorul a fost transportat la spital, fiind accidentat grav, dar constient. Ulterior, acesta a decedat.

Soferul autoturismului are 18 ani si in urma testarii a rezultat ca nu a consumat alcool.

Traficul in zona a fost blocat pe parcursul cercetarii.
Sursa: AGERPRES

babaetzi, ma exasperati !

Trec minute pana sa se stabilizeze pagina din cauza reclamelor !

Imberbul asta o sa scape si el cu suspendare.
Poate nu stiati ce pedepse se dau soferilor in SUA in caz de deces ; autovehicolul este privit acolo ca "deadly weapon" .

"WHEN DOES A CAR BECOME A DEADLY WEAPON?
The Superior Court has decided the case of Commonwealth v. Solomon, No. 1209 WDA 2015 (Nov. 22, 2016), holding that it was proper for the trial court to apply a Deadly Weapon Enhancement to Solomon’s sentence after Solomon drove an SUV in reverse through an eight-foot-wide opening directly at a person who was standing less than fifteen feet behind him during a police pursuit.

FACTS

Police attempted to stop Solomon’s vehicle after observing it being operated in a reckless manner. Instead of stopping, Solomon fled, traveling in excess of eighty miles per hour during the pursuit. Once Solomon brought the vehicle to a stop in an alley, Officers Baker and Schutz exited their vehicle, which was stopped approximately fifteen feet behind Solomon’s vehicle."

https://mcmahonwinters.com/car-become-deadly-weapon/

 

