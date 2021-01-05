Guvernul olandez nu a reusit sa demareze campania de vaccinare contra COVID-19. Ce probleme au aparut

ce incompetenti......
'am primit vaccinul prea devreme....'hahaha!!!
ce scuza de idi0t. nici o data nu-i prea devreme doar drogati ca voi pot spune asa ceva ca nu stiu pe ce lume sunt.
mass media MITUITA minte .La noi minciuna e sport national
Realitatea e alta : Netherlands: 87,000 Nurses Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine.Those who are going to give you vaccine are not taking it themselves, at least not in the Netherlands… 87 000 registered nurses will pass on this free government jab.https://www.disclose.tv/t/netherlands-87-000-nurses-refuse-covid-19-vaccine/11378
Portugal: Woman Dies from Coronavirus Vaccine
Health authorities in Portugal are investigating the sudden death of a pediatric surgery assistant in Porto, who was reportedly in “perfect health" when she received the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus.
Identified on Monday as Sonia Azevedo, 41, the mother of two worked as a surgical assistant at the Instituto Português de Oncologia (IPO), an oncology hospital in Porto. She was among the 538 healthcare workers at IPO who received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last Wednesday. Azevedo had dinner with her family on New Year’s eve, and was found dead in bed the following morning. https://dailystormer.su/portugal-woman-dies-from-coronavirus-vaccine/
La noi mass media MITUITA tace ca porcelusu' in papusoi. Daca mori dupa vaccin, inseamna ca nu ai murit de vaccin ci ca atita ti-a fost "ata" vietii. Daca mori dupa ce ai fost testat pozitiv(cu un test care da eroare 90 %), inseamna ca ai murit de Covid-19. Autopsia INTERZISA !
dreptate si latrina3 a anuntat ca in Olanda s-au vaccinat 90% din locuitori...
e vorba de protejarea nationala , nu de incompetenta
vaccinul omoara oameni , iar unele guverne nu-si permit sa-si omoare conationalii . O landa , amana vacccinarea, Franta a facut numai 550 de vaccinuri desi au peste un milion in stoc , Australia asteapta pana la sfarsitul lui martie-aprilie pentru a hatara daca vaccineaza sau nu . Vaccinurile sunt pentru cobai gen romania, spania, italia. In SUA , chabala controleaza totul , presedintele fiind total izolat. Acolo vor vaccina cat vor vrea.