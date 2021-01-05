Ziare.com
Guvernul olandez nu a reusit sa demareze campania de vaccinare contra COVID-19. Ce probleme au aparut

de Alina Toma
Marti, 05 Ianuarie 2021, ora 18:45

   

Guvernul olandez nu a reusit sa demareze campania de vaccinare contra COVID-19. Ce probleme au aparut
Guvernul olandez a fost luat pe nepregatite de aprobarea vaccinului Pfizer-BioNTech de catre Agentia Europeana pentru Medicamente (EMA) in decembrie si a fost incapabil sa declanseze campania de vaccinare din cauza unor probleme logistice, a declarat marti prim-ministrul Mark Rutte in fata parlamentului, relateaza Reuters.

Tarile de Jos au primit deja sute de mii de vaccinuri Pfizer impotriva COVID-19 pe care le-au depozitat la temperaturi scazute, dar vor incepe vaccinarea abia miercuri, vizand initial numai lucratorii din sanatate.

Guvernul lui Rutte a fost criticat de parlamentari in timpul unei dezbateri pentru ca a permis Olandei sa ramana ultima tara din UE care a inceput vaccinarea.

Agentia Europeana pentru Medicamente a aprobat vaccinul impotriva COVID-19 al Pfizer si BioNTech pe 21 decembrie. Pana saptamana trecuta, 164.000 de doze au fost livrate Olandei, iar marti numarul acestora a ajuns la 288.000, a spus Rutte.

Tarile de Jos nu au fost pregatite pentru logistica distribuirii vaccinului Pfizer, care trebuie depozitat la minus 70 de grade Celsius, le-a mai spus Rutte parlamentarilor.

"Principala problema este ca am primit-o mai devreme decat de asteptam", a spus Rutte, referindu-se la aprobarea vaccinului de catre EMA. "A fost un vaccin diferit de cel la care ne asteptam... fiind imposibil sa fim flexibili", a mai afirmat el.

Liderul Partidului laburist, Lodewijk Asscher, l-a acuzat pe Rutte ca nu face decat sa caute scuze, in timp ce "300.000 de vaccinuri sunt in congelatoare si nimeni nu este vaccinat".

Aceasta tara planuia sa inceapa vaccinarea cu persoanele cele mai vulnerabile din azilele de batrani, dar vaccinul Pfizer vine in cutii de aproape 1.000 de doze, care nu pot fi depozitate in acele locuri, noteaza Reuters.

Numarul de infectari cu coronavirus a ramas ridicat in Olanda in ultimele saptamani, in pofida unui lockdown dur care a impus luna trecuta inchiderea tuturor scolilor si majoritatii magazinelor.

"Nu exista inca efecte convingatoare ale lockdown-ului de la 15 decembrie", a anuntat marti Institutul national pentru sanatate publica.

Citeste si: Danemarca instituie noi restrictii. Exista temeri tot mai mari ca noua tulpina COVID-19 va deveni dominanta in februarie
Sursa: AGERPRES

4 comentarii
Ordoneaza comentariile:Standard |Calitate |Numar Voturi |Recente

ce incompetenti......

'am primit vaccinul prea devreme....'hahaha!!!
ce scuza de idi0t. nici o data nu-i prea devreme doar drogati ca voi pot spune asa ceva ca nu stiu pe ce lume sunt.

 

mass media MITUITA minte .La noi minciuna e sport national

Realitatea e alta : Netherlands: 87,000 Nurses Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine.Those who are going to give you vaccine are not taking it themselves, at least not in the Netherlands… 87 000 registered nurses will pass on this free government jab.https://www.disclose.tv/t/netherlands-87-000-nurses-refuse-covid-19-vaccine/11378
Portugal: Woman Dies from Coronavirus Vaccine
Health authorities in Portugal are investigating the sudden death of a pediatric surgery assistant in Porto, who was reportedly in “perfect health" when she received the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus.

Identified on Monday as Sonia Azevedo, 41, the mother of two worked as a surgical assistant at the Instituto Português de Oncologia (IPO), an oncology hospital in Porto. She was among the 538 healthcare workers at IPO who received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last Wednesday. Azevedo had dinner with her family on New Year’s eve, and was found dead in bed the following morning. https://dailystormer.su/portugal-woman-dies-from-coronavirus-vaccine/
La noi mass media MITUITA tace ca porcelusu' in papusoi. Daca mori dupa vaccin, inseamna ca nu ai murit de vaccin ci ca atita ti-a fost "ata" vietii. Daca mori dupa ce ai fost testat pozitiv(cu un test care da eroare 90 %), inseamna ca ai murit de Covid-19. Autopsia INTERZISA !

 

Ai

dreptate si latrina3 a anuntat ca in Olanda s-au vaccinat 90% din locuitori...

e vorba de protejarea nationala , nu de incompetenta

vaccinul omoara oameni , iar unele guverne nu-si permit sa-si omoare conationalii . O landa , amana vacccinarea, Franta a facut numai 550 de vaccinuri desi au peste un milion in stoc , Australia asteapta pana la sfarsitul lui martie-aprilie pentru a hatara daca vaccineaza sau nu . Vaccinurile sunt pentru cobai gen romania, spania, italia. In SUA , chabala controleaza totul , presedintele fiind total izolat. Acolo vor vaccina cat vor vrea.

 

