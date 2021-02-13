Ziare.com
Peste 2,39 de milioane de oameni au murit, in lume, din cauza coronavirusului, de la inceputul pandemiei

de Valeria Cupa
Sambata, 13 Februarie 2021, ora 11:00

   

Peste 2,39 de milioane de persoane au murit din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus in intreaga lume de la finalul anului 2019 pana in prezent.

Cele mai multe decese s-au inregistrat in SUA (peste 492.000). Pe locul al doilea se afla Brazilia (peste 237.000), iar pe locul al treilea Mexic (172.000). Urmeaza India (peste 155.000) si Regatul Unit (116.000), conform datelor centralizate pe platfora woldmeters.info.

Datele mai arata ca de la inceputul pandemiei pana in prezent, pe glob au fost confirmate peste 108 cazuri de infectii cu SARS-COV-2.

Sefa Centrului European pentru Controlul Bolilor: "Lumea trebuie sa se pregateasca de eventualitatea ca noul coronavirus sa ramana printre noi"

Peste 80 de milioane de oameni au trecut cu bine prin boala si s-au vindecat. In prezent sunt 25,4 cazuri active, iar dintre acestea aproape 100.000 sunt cazuri critice.

Autoritatile raporteaza cinci noi cazuri de infectie cu tulpina britanica a coronavirusului. Toate persoanele sunt din Botosani

Romania se afla pe locul 25 in lume din punctul de vedere al numarului de infectii, iar cel mai recent raport al autoritatillor arata un numar total de 757.676 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus.

De asemenea, peste 161,2 de milioane de doze de vaccin anti-covid-19 au fost administrate in cel putin 91 de tari si teritorii.

