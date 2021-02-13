Peste 2,39 de milioane de oameni au murit, in lume, din cauza coronavirusului, de la inceputul pandemiei

Alooo...jumatate sunt de Gripa...dar nu se pune...nui asa???
Si de tbc, boli pulmonate...Dar deh, trebuie vandude vaccinurile vericule!!!...Mai multi au murit de alte boli, deoarece nu au mai fost primiti in spitale...In 2020 au fost depistati cu 40 la suta mai putini oameni cu cancer...De ce oareee???...Va dati seama ce inseamna asta???...Inseamna, ce au facut Hitler si Stalin...
Minciuna, Principala Unealtă A Propagandei Covidiste
https://www.worldometers.info
1,548,100Communicable disease deaths this year
58,515Seasonal flu deaths this year
906,443Deaths of children under 5 this year
5,079,286Abortions this year
36,860 Deaths of mothers during birth this year
42,481,81 4HIV/AIDS infected people
200,471 Deaths caused by HIV/AIDS this year
979,410Deaths caused by cancer this year
47,026 Deaths caused by malaria this year
8,069,424,819 Cigarettes smoked today
596,146Deaths caused by smoking this year
298,261Deaths caused by alcohol this year
127,880Suicides this year
$ 47,706,755,889Money spent on illegal drugs this year
160,978Road traffic accident fatalities this year
