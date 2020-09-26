Profesor la Universitatea Bucuresti, despre studiul privind impactul SARS-CoV-2 asupra painii ambalate: "Aceste produse sunt complet sigure. Nu transmit virusul"

Obiectivul studiului realizat de Universitatea Bucuresti

Cat rezista SARS-CoV-2 pe diferite suprafete

Prof. univ. dr. ing. Eden Mamut, din cadrul Universitatii Bucuresti, impreuna cu prof. univ. dr. fiz. Ioan Stamatin, directorul Centrului 3NanoSAE, spun ca s-au gandit, inca din luna martie, de cand s-a instaurat starea de urgenta in Romania, cum ar putea fi abordat acest studiu si din ce perspectiva."In universitati, pentru noi a existat o problema foarte practica. Ce se intampla atunci cand vrem sa redeschidem scoala catre studenti? In salile de curs, in laboratoare, cum anume am putea sa garantam securitatea lor? Ne-am lovit de o prima bariera, si anume faptul ca, in ceea ce priveste sistemele de dezinfectie, tot ceea ce inseamna, sa spunem, culturile de bacterii care se afla in aer, avem o bariera, deci nu am gasit nicio posibilitate de a testa. Atunci, a trebuit sa redirectionam aceasta testare catre suprafete", a declarat, in cadrul conferintei, prof. univ. dr. ing. Eden Mamut.Ziare.com a discutat cu prof. univ. dr. ing. Eden Mamut, unul dintre expertii care au participat la realizarea studiului:Foto: Prof. univ. dr. ing. Mamut EdenStudiul a inceput in luna iulie, au fost cateva aspecte de pregatire, preliminare, ulterior au fost pregatite toate aceste tipuri de probe si, din luna august, au inceput sa fie prelevate probele si realizate testele. In prezent, suntem la prima faza de testare.Ideea studiului a fost, in primul rand ca, pentru tipurile de produse foarte generale, - cum sunt produsele de panificatie-, care ar putea sa fie impactul acestui virus daca acestea ar fi neambalate si ar intra in contact direct cu saliva sau cu alte modalitati de transmitere a virusului si, situatia in care produsele respective ar fi ambalate? Deci, in felul acesta, s-a putut demonstra foarte clar ca, in cazul unor ambalaje nedeteriorate, aceste produse de panificatie sunt complet sigure, deci, nu transmit virusul respectiv.Pasii au fost, pe de-o parte, identificarea unui numar de subiecti care au fost contaminati si testati pozitiv cu acest virus. Acest lucru s-a realizat la Institutul de Boli Infectioase "Matei Bals", de unde au fost prelevate probele respective de exudat. Mai departe, probele de exudat au fost conditionate in diverse culturi si s-au realizat solutii care sa fie verificabile si sa se constate care este incarcatura lor si care este gradul de infectiozitate al solutiilor respective.De partea cealalta, la Universitatea din Bucuresti s-au realizat testele in ceea ce priveste materialele de ambalare, - vorbim despre foliile de polietilena care sunt curent folosite in ambalarea produselor de panificatie-, si s-a identificat daca acestea prezinta porozitati, care sunt aspectele legate de caracteristicile superficiale, tensiune superficiala si toate aspectele acestea.Ulterior, s-au efectuat testele la Institutul de Virusologie al Academiei Romane, unde, pe de o parte, au fost preluate probele de solutii virale si, de partea cealalta, probele de polietilena si produsele de panificatie, care au fost testate prin inoculare, incubare printr-o anumita perioada si apoi testarea: daca exista persistenta virusului pe suprafata contaminata, pe celalalta fata a foliei contaminate si la interfata dintre folie si paine.Conform specialistilor, obiectivul studiului a fost: testarea virusilor si investigarea topografiei suprafetelor de ambalaj. Astfel, cercetatorii au descoperit ca virusul SARS-CoV-2 este unul dintre virusii care au o variabilitate in functie de cantitatea de informatie pe care o contine, iar dimensiunea acestuia variaza intre 40 si 140 de nanometri.Acelasi studiu mai arata ca, pe exteriorul mastii chirurgicale, noul coronavirus poate rezista pe suprafata pana la sapte zile, dar nu tranziteaza prin masca. Pe bani sau pe hartie, virusul se poate mentine pana la patru zile, dar in functie de o anumita temperatura si de un anume grad de umiditate. Si pe sticla rezista tot patru zile, mai arata cercetarea amintita.Pe suprafetele de plastic s-a sesizat ca virusul rezista pana la 72 de ore, in timp ce pe suprafetele de inox, tesatura sau lemn, doar 48 de ore. In schimb, pe ambalajele de carton virusul se poate mentine timp de 24 de ore. Pe cupru, patru ore, iar pe hartie igienica, in functie de temperatura si umiditate, poate rezista trei ore.Cercetatorii din cadrul Universitatii Bucuresti arata ca rezultatele studiului ar putea fi de folos in gasirea unor solutii privind siguranta alimentara, avand in vedere epidemia provocata de noul coronavirus.Acest studiu este rezultatul colaborarii intre cercetatori de la trei insitutii de cercetare: Universitatea din Bucuresti, Institutul de Virusologie "Stefan S. Nicolau" si Institutul de Boli Infectioase "Prof. Matei Bals".Colectivul de cercetare a fost coordonat de prof. univ. dr. fiz. Ioan Stamatin, directorul Centrului 3NanoSAE, si reuneste specialisti de la Universitatea din Bucuresti (CS I Cornelia Nichita, prof. univ. dr. ing. Eden Mamut, Dr. Andreea Balan, suport si asistenta Dr. Carmen Chifiriuc), de la Institutul de Virusologie "Stefan S. Nicolau" (CS I Carmen Diaconu si CS I Coralia Bleotu) si de la Institutul National de Boli Infectioase "Prof. dr. Matei Bals" (Dr. Liliana Preotescu).