Profesor la Universitatea Bucuresti, despre studiul privind impactul SARS-CoV-2 asupra painii ambalate: "Aceste produse sunt complet sigure. Nu transmit virusul"

Sfaturi cum sa convetuim cu corona virus
HEALTH---Expert-Recommended---35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID--- Before you step out, read this essential ranking. BY KELLY HERNANDEZ---SEPTEMBER 5, 2020--- All peoples suppose vear masks,respect social distancing and often wash their hands. Threat levels are provided on a scale of 1 to 10, with one being the safest and 10 being the riskiest. These levels are estimated using CDC guidelines and the Texas Medical Association's risk rankings. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1) Going to a State Park---Threat Level: 2 With wide open spaces and outdoor recreation areas, a state park may seem to be one of the safest places to visit during a pandemic. However, there are spots to watch out for as you explore your local state park. Restrooms, visitor centers, or popular attractions may be crowded, making it hard to socially distance.--- "Check with the park or recreation area in advance to prepare safely, use social distancing and avoid crowded parks, wear a mask, and clean hands often," the CDC suggests. Consider visiting the state park at off-times and heading to attractions that aren't as popular. 2) Getting Gas---Threat Level: 2 As long as you don't choose a crowded gas station that prevents social distancing, you should be relatively safe pumping gas. However, it's important to consider all the hands that have touched the pump and buttons before you. "Use disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons before you touch them," the CDC recommends. When you're done pumping, use hand sanitizer and don't touch your face until you can thoroughly wash your hands to lower your risk.
3) Browsing at the Grocery Store---Threat Level: 3 Most grocery stores have strict guidelines in place that require mask wearing and social distancing. However, if someone isn't following the rules or the store is more crowded than usual, you may find yourself at risk for contracting the virus. The more time you spend extremely close to people who may be infected and are talking, coughing, or laughing, the higher your risk for contracting the virus. "Going to a market briefly, for five minutes or a transient encounter while you walk or run past someone, those are low risks," according to Dr. Muge Cevik, MD, MSc, MRCP(UK) from the University of St. Andrews. When visiting a grocery store, grab what you need and head out so you don't spend additional risky time in a crowd. 4) Taking a Walk---Threat Level: 3 A nice walk outside is a great way to clear your head during this stressful pandemic. But it's still important to follow social distancing and mask guidelines in your area to prevent the spread. A study published in Physics of Fluids analyzed respiratory droplets from sneezes and coughs. The study found that a human cough can expel droplets from 10 to 250 meters per second. If you're planning to take a relaxing walk, try to choose a path that's not very crowded and always practice social distancing. 5) Hiking---Threat Level: 4 When you head out to the great outdoors for a hike, you may assume you're safe from COVID-19. But if you're hiking on a crowded trail, you're still at risk. Wearing a face mask and staying six feet away from other hikers reduces your risk. "When you venture outdoors, try to only spend time with people within your household," warns the American Hiking Society. If you follow proper protocol, your risk remains low but it's important to follow your local government's regulations.
6) Staying at a Hotel--Threat Level: 4 Before you plan a vacation, it's important to learn more about your destination and how it's faring through the COVID-19 pandemic. If you travel to an area with a high transmission rate, you're putting yourself at higher risk for contracting the virus than if you stay in your hometown. If you do plan to travel and stay in a hotel, check with the front desk about sanitizing procedures. "When I came in, I would also wipe things down, possibly with alcohol wipes — particularly high-touch surfaces that would have me touch something, then touch my mouth, like a hotel bathroom sink," says Mercedes Carnethon, Ph.D. from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. 7) Taking Your Kids to a Playground---Threat Level: 4 The amount of risk you take on when visiting a local playground with your children depends on where you live and how crowded the park may be. "Avoid crowded parks, wear a mask as feasible, and stay home if you are sick," is the advice provided by the CDC in regards to visiting playgrounds and local parks.
RELATED: COVID Mistakes You Should Never Make 8) Attending a Farmer's Market---Threat Level: 4 If your local farmer's markets are open for business, you may assume it's safe since these events are usually hosted outdoors. However, your risk for spreading COVID-19 at a farmer's market is only low if your local government enforces the proper protocol for vendors. For example, at farmer's markets in Washington,"businesses will not be able to serve customers or visitors