Ziare.com
Actualitate > Stiri > DIICOT

DIICOT, despre canepa: Orice produs care contine THC, indiferent de concentratie, se incadreaza notiunii de drog

de Teodor Serban
Marti, 19 Ianuarie 2021, ora 17:40

   

DIICOT, despre canepa: Orice produs care contine THC, indiferent de concentratie, se incadreaza notiunii de drog
DIICOT atrage atentia, dupa ce tot mai multe magazine sau firme din mediul online comercializeaza produse din canepa, ca orice produs care contine Tetrahidrocanabinol (THC) - o substanta psihotropa, biosintetizata de planta canabis, indiferent de concentratie, se incadreaza notiunii de drog de risc si intra sub incidenta dispozitiilor penale.

Precizarea este facuta de DIICOT intr-un comunicat transmis marti, dupa ce procurorii au efectuat 23 de perchezitii in judetele Brasov, Timis, Sibiu si Cluj, la domiciliile unor persoane acuzate ca vindeau droguri de risc prin intermediul unor societati comerciale/magazine, care promovau produse obtinute din canepa, pretinzand ca ar avea efecte benefice pentru sanatate.

Potrivit DIICOT, in cursul anului 2020, mai multe persoane au desfasurat activitati de trafic de droguri de risc, prin intermediul unor societati comerciale ce puneau in vanzare produse ce contineau Tetrahidrocanabinol (THC), substanta psihotropa, biosintetizata de planta canabis.

DIICOT precizeaza ca 9 - Tetrahidrocanabinol (9 - THC) este o substanta psihotropa, biosintetizata de planta canabis, iar canabisul face parte din Tabelul-Anexa nr. III din Legea nr. 143/2000 privind prevenirea si combaterea traficului si consumului ilicit de droguri, cu modificarile si completarile ulterioare, fiind un drog de risc.

Procurorii arata ca, in cursul anului 2020, pe teritoriul Romaniei au inceput sa functioneze magazine care promoveaza produse obtinute din canepa, continand canabidiol (CBD), ale carui efecte pentru sanatate s-ar considera a fi benefice. In prezentarea acestor magazine, care in scurt timp au ajuns sa se dezvolte si in spatiul online, se foloseste drept sigla planta de canabis.

"In timp ce modalitatea de infatisare imbraca forma unei plante care creeaza aparenta unei similitudini cu magazinele de droguri permise (spre exemplu in anumite zone din Olanda), furnizorii promoveaza produse care au o concentratie maxima de 0,2% THC, despre care inoculeaza ideea ca ar fi admisa de legislatia europeana.

In prezent, in Romania, nu exista legislatie specifica privind punerea pe piata a produselor alimentare ce contin diferite componente/derivate ale plantei canabis sativa (seminte, ulei, faina), nici limite minime/maxime permise sau niveluri de consum zilnic care sa fi fost stabilite/insusite pentru continutul de CBD si THC al produselor alimentare (inclusiv suplimentele alimentare). Continutul autorizat de THC de 0,20% se aplica plantei de canabis (cultivata in mod autorizat), nu produsului finit rezultat din aceasta.

Nu exista, de asemenea, nici reglementari la nivelul Uniunii Europene care sa permita comercializarea de produse din canepa cu continut de THC, indiferent de concentratie. In consecinta, orice produs care contine THC se incadreaza notiunii de drog de risc si intra sub incidenta dispozitiilor penale", atrage atentia DIICOT.

In urma perchezitiilor, au fost ridicate mai multe produse alimentare pe baza de canepa, aproximativ 400 de grame de canabis, ciuperci halucinogene, 7 comprimate de ecstasy, precum si sumele de 7.500 de euro si 7.900 de lei.

La sediul DIICOT - Serviciul Teritorial Brasov vor fi conduse, in vederea audierii, 11 persoane.

CITESTE SI: Cum "au uitat" liderii AUR sa declare statului roman 1,4 milioane de lei. "E singurul partid unde exista o diferenta semnificativa"
Urmareste Ziare.com pe Facebook  si pe Instagram  Comenteaza si vezi in fluxul tau de noutati de pe Facebook cele mai noi si interesante articole de pe Ziare.com.

Citeste mai multe despre canabis drog DIICOT canepa thc
Sursa: Ziare.com

Articol citit de 780 ori

primesti mail pentru fiecare reply
aduni puncte si rezervi prima pozitie
faci parte din
» DigiSport.ro

"Blocata" in camera, partenera unui tenismen s-a plans ca trebuie sa se spele singura pe cap. Reactia lui Kyrgios a facut furori
» Adevarul.ro

Profesor de liceu acuzat ca a hartuit sexual o eleva: "Eram in timpul liber, cand pot agata cate curve vreau"
» Libertatea.ro

Tolo: Cum "il hotaraste" presedintele Iohannis pe Ludovic Orban sa-i lase locul lui Rares Bogdan
» TelekomSport.ro

NEWS ALERT. Primul mare transfer reusit de CFR Cluj in aceasta iarna. Campioana Romaniei i-a furat ideea lui Becali si i-a dat lovitura rivalei FCSB
» DigiSport.ro

Florin Tanase s-a decis: vrea sa plece de la FCSB!
» LIFE.ro

Cine este femeia care intr-un an de zile a creat unul dintre cele mai mari si active grupuri de Facebook din Romania, Nu mai port si ce-si doreste sa obtina cu el
» TotulDespreMame.ro
Nastere in spital Covid. "Patru zile mi-am vazut copilul doar pe video, cand ma sunau asistentele"
» SmartLiving.ro

"Poti trai normal printre ceilalti doar daca nu spui diagnosticul". Confesiunea unui pacient cu HIV
» Business24.ro

ANALIZA: Aurul, autoturismele electrice, energia, domeniile preferate de romani pentru investitii

Urmareste Ziare.com pe

Urmareste stirile Ziare.com pe Facebook
 
Top stiri din Actualitate
Valeriu Gheorghita, despre presupusa relatie rece cu Vlad Voiculescu: "Nu exista tensiuni intre mine si ministrul Sanatatii"Valeriu Gheorghita, despre presupusa relatie rece cu Vlad Voiculescu: "Nu exista tensiuni intre mine si ministrul Sanatatii"
Record de vaccinuri anti-COVID-19 administrate intr-o singura zi in Romania. 2.622 de romani au primit deja a doua dozaRecord de vaccinuri anti-COVID-19 administrate intr-o singura zi in Romania. 2.622 de romani au primit deja a doua doza
Cum se va desfasura ceremonia investirii Kamalei Harris si lui Joe Biden la Washington. Artisti de top mondial au acceptat sa participe la evenimentCum se va desfasura ceremonia investirii Kamalei Harris si lui Joe Biden la Washington. Artisti de top mondial au acceptat sa participe la eveniment
Costel Barbu: Filiala PNL Teleorman ramane aproape de Ludovic OrbanCostel Barbu: Filiala PNL Teleorman ramane aproape de Ludovic Orban
DIICOT, despre canepa: Orice produs care contine THC, indiferent de concentratie, se incadreaza notiunii de drogDIICOT, despre canepa: Orice produs care contine THC, indiferent de concentratie, se incadreaza notiunii de drog
Daca o familie vaccinata merge cu copiii intr-o tara cu incidenta ridicata de COVID-19, la intoarcerea in Romania copiii trebuie sa intre in carantinaDaca o familie vaccinata merge cu copiii intr-o tara cu incidenta ridicata de COVID-19, la intoarcerea in Romania copiii trebuie sa intre in carantina
Toate stirile din Actualitate
2 comentarii
Ordoneaza comentariile:Standard |Calitate |Numar Voturi |Recente

Poate citeste si Diicotul ultima Hotarire a CJUE

https://www.mondaq.com/uk/cannabis-hemp/1012082/european-union-high-court-ruling-expands-european-cbd-market#:~:text=On%20November%2019%2C%202020%2C%20the,sales%20in%20the%20European%20Union.
Pe care guverul Romaniei trebuie sa o aplice OBLIGATORIU.

 

Mai cititi hotaririle CJUE

On November 19, 2020, the Court of Justice for the European Union determined cannabidiol (CBD) derived from the entire cannabis plant is a lawful product, greatly expanding opportunities for CBD production and sales in the European Union.

The Court's decision stems from a challenge to France's prosecution of a Czech company that marketed CBD oil extracted from the entire cannabis plant in France. Under French law, companies can only sell fiber and seeds from the cannabis plant that contain less than 0.2% of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. When THC is ingested at certain levels, it can create a "high" sensation.

The Court ruled that France's ban on CBD products derived from the entire cannabis plant was an unnecessary restriction on the free movement of goods in the European Union because CBD does not pose a threat to human health. Specifically, CBD derived from the entire cannabis plant is not a narcotic drug as defined by the 1961 U.N. Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. Thus, one European Union member state cannot prohibit the marketing of CBD lawfully extracted from the entire cannabis plant in another member state.

The Court's decision is a dramatic shift in the European CBD market. Prior to this decision, European countries instated a patchwork of laws and policies surrounding commercial CBD production, marketing and sales. The Court's decision introduces a more unified definition of CBD and opens up the possibility of establishing a more robust CBD supply chain across Europe.

 

Platforma pentru solutionarea online a litigiilor