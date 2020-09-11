Intracom Telecom Sustine Sistemul National de Sanatate al Greciei

Conform obiectivului sau strategic si responsabilitatii sociale, compania doneaza kituri medicale mobile pentru a ajuta comunitatile izolate
Atena, Grecia - 10 septembrie 2020
- Intracom Telecom, furnizor global de sisteme si solutii de telecomunicatii a anuntat ca doneaza cinci kituri de telemedicina portabile avansate Ministerului Sanatatii din Grecia, contribuind astfel la monitorizarea eficienta si la gestionarea oricaror posibile nevoi in alta parte, in special in zone izolate.
In contextul pandemiei COVID-19 inca foarte prezenta la nivel global si a cresterii numarului de cazuri din Grecia, Intracom Telecom a decis sa doneze cele mai avansate kit-uri de telemedicina portabila Ministerului Sanatatii pentru a echipa personalul de urgenta sa gestioneze diverse situatii medicale rapid, eficient si calitativ.Domnul Michalis Prountzos, Directorul de Resurse Umane al Intracom Telecom
, a subliniat ca: "Este responsabilitatea noastra sa contribuim la lupta continua impotriva COVID-19, impreuna cu guvernul. Suntem angajati sa dezvoltam tehnologii inovatoare care sa imbunatateasca calitatea vietii concetatenilor. Aceasta donatie are rolul de a spori capacitatile sistemului medical din Grecia pentru a ramane foarte competitiv in lupta impotriva COVID-19 si ulterior."
Kitul de telemedicina portabil este o valiza de tip carry-on care include un numar mare de dispozitive medicale digitale conectate la Reteaua Nationala de Telemedicina a Greciei (EDIT), oferind astfel mai multa mobilitate si flexibilitate de inalta precizie, astfel incat sa transmita indicatorii medicali ai pacientilor spitalelor interconectate si sa primeasca instructiuni medicale corespunzatoare in timp real. Va reamintim ca Intracom Telecom participa deja la proiectul EDIT care leaga 71 de statii fixe de telemedicina instalate in insulele Egee de spitalele centrale ale Administratiei Medicale Regionale 2 din Piraeus & Insulele Egee.
In line with its strategic goal and social responsibility the company donates mobile medical kits to support remote communitiesAthens, Greece - 10 September 2020
- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced the donation of five advanced portable telemedicine kits to Greece's Ministry of Health, thus contributing to the effective monitoring and management of any potential ad-hoc needs everywhere, especially in remote and isolated areas.
As the COVID-19 pandemic is still going strong globally and the cases in Greece are moving upwards, Intracom Telecom decided to donate the most advanced portable telemedicine kits to the Ministry of Health to further equip the emergency response personnel in addressing a variety of medical situations with speed, efficiency and quality of service.Mr. Michalis Prountzos, Human Resources Director of Intracom Telecom
: "It is our responsibility to contribute to the on-going battle against COVID-19, hand-in-hand with the government. We are committed to developing innovative technologies that improve the quality of life of our fellow citizens. This donation aims to enhance Greece's healthcare system capabilities in order to remain highly competitive on the COVID-19 battlefield and beyond."
The portable telemedicine kit is a carry-on suitcase that supports a large number of digital medical devices, which are connected to Greece's National Telemedicine Network (EDIT) network, giving thus more mobility and flexibility with high precision, so as to transmit patients' health indicators to the interconnected hospitals and receive the appropriate medical instructions in real time. It is reminded that Intracom Telecom already participates in the EDIT project that connects 71 telemedicine installed fixed stations in the Aegean islands with central hospitals of the 2nd Regional Healthcare Administration of Piraeus & the Aegean.
About Intracom Telecom
Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport
and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue-generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense systems sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving fixed and mobile telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities, and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com
Angelika Kypraiou, PR & Digital Communications Manager, Intracom Telecom Group
tel. +30-210-667-1762, e-mail: ankyp@intracom-telecom.com
Alexandros Tarnaris, Marketing Communications Director, Intracom Telecom Group
tel. +30-210-667-7027, e-mail: atarnar@intracom-telecom.com
Magda Mischie, Marketing Communications Manager, Intrarom
Magda Mischie, Marketing Communications Manager, Intrarom
tel. +30-210-667-7027, e-mail: atarnar@intracom-telecom.com