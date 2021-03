FOTO Un avion de vanatoare MiG-29 a fost puternic lovit de masina unui ofiter beat al Fortelor Aeriene din Ucraina

Last night, 08 WHITE (c/n 2960731239), a MiG-29 Izdeliye 9-13 of #Ukraine Air Force's 40th Tactical Aviation Brigaade got damaged after a drunk officer of #Ukrainian AF rammed his car to the poor fighter jet in #Vasilkov Air Base near #Kiev. LDARZ had overhauled the MiG in 2017. pic.twitter.com/sPcRFq2PtN