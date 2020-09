Un organizator de petreceri din Ibiza isi aminteste momentul in care ducii de Cambridge s-au distrat in localul sau. Printul William l-a sunat in urmatoarea zi: "M-ai facut sa iubesc muzica house"

View this post on Instagram

A great loss for the music industry and dance music 🎧 An absolute top fella who loved life so much, always a great night when in his company be properly missed by all . Rest in Paradise my friend πŸŽ‰πŸŽ‰β€οΈπŸ™πŸ»β€οΈπŸŽ§ @erickmorillo A story just came to me about Eric that I will never forget many moons ago (12) or so years I think πŸ€·πŸΌβ€β™‚οΈ HRH Prince William came to Ibiza & I had the pleasure to help arrange his party plans while on the Island with Kate & their entourage . I asked Eric & @francisco_ferrerfr to look after him @pachaofficial for Eric's @subliminalrecords night πŸŽ‰ They obviously done a great job as the next day I get a call from HRH William (like u casually do) and Wills says thank you Tony I was not a fan of house music until last night & your friend Eric was amazing πŸŽ§πŸŽ‰πŸŽ§ now I love it πŸ™πŸ» I was blown away not just by Willls casually calling me, but that Eric had got the Royal RnB loving posse into House Music πŸ‘πŸΌπŸ‘πŸΌ William might be the Prince but that night Eric was the King πŸ‘‘ of the Party . .....That's why I call him an Ibiza Legend β€οΈπŸ‘‘β€οΈπŸ™πŸ»