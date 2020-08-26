Anuntul INTRAROM cu privire la opinia comuna a Consiliului Concurentei si ANAP din data de 26.08.2020

Avand o cultura si principii precum onestitatea, echitatea si transparenta,se dedica si sustine eforturile guvernului de a promova respectarea deplina a tuturor prevederilor legale aplicabile in randul angajatilor si asociatilor sai, ca o exprimare a angajamentului sau de a asigura respectarea tuturor legilor si reglementarilor aplicabile puse in aplicare pentru combaterea mitei, concurentei neloiale si coruptieiFollowing the published press articles dated on 28.08.2020, according to whichwas arbitrary included in the "blacklist" of economic agents that are involved in investigations on tenders, drawn by the Competition Council and ANAP, INTRAROM a Romanian ICT systems and solutions leading provider, having 27 years of existence in the Romanian market and over 370 employees and exporting its equipment to more than 75 countries worldwide, the Company has the responsibility to clarify the following:INTRAROM having its culture and principles, which are honesty, fairness and transparency, is dedicated, and will support all government' efforts, in promoting full compliance and respect of all relevant legal provisions, among its employees and stakeholders, as an expression of its commitment to ensuring the conformity with all applicable laws and regulations enacted to combat bribery, unfair competition and corruption.-End-Intrarom, a subsidiary of Intracom Telecom, has constantly consolidated its position as major vendor on the Romanian Telecommunications Market. The company employs 370 professionals on an industrial area of 33,000 sq.m. Sustained by a solid multimillion investment infrastructure, Intrarom's experience covers the following lines of business: turn-key solutions for telcos, integrated IT&C solutions for Public Sector, tailor-made applications for enterprise, utilities and banking sector, multi-vendor support and field maintenance, and telecommunication systems manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.intrarom.ro.Press Relations: Magda Mischie: magdam@intrarom.ro; 0212040960