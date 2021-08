Ana Bogdan și Gabriela Ruse, înfrângeri dureroase la US Open! Ana a avut două mingi de meci într-o partidă de aproape 4 ore!

A herculean match from Rebeka Masarova. Well more than 3.5 hours to beat Ana Bogdan, 6 (9)-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (9), to continue her GS debut. 🤯 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/K59IyoH3o2

⏰ ⏰ ⏰ This match between 🇪🇸 Rebeka Masarova and 🇷🇴 Ana Bogdan has broken the #USOpen record for longest women’s singles match of the Open Era, previously held by Gavrilova/Rogers. pic.twitter.com/COArRyPGEb

Battle of all battles today for Ana and such a heartbreaking loss. The match took just under 4 hours! Ana fought with all her heart, but wasn't able to pull out the win. Rebeka Masarova defeated Ana Bogdan 6-7, 7-6, 7-6. pic.twitter.com/RG9UX3ku5m