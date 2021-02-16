Ziare.com
"Din 1926 nu m-am simtit asa" Raspuns sarcastic al Serenei Williams dupa ce a invins-o pe Simona Halep

de David Anghel
Marti, 16 Februarie 2021, ora 15:00

   

"Din 1926 nu m-am simtit asa" Raspuns sarcastic al Serenei Williams dupa ce a invins-o pe Simona Halep
Serena Williams s-a dovedit o nuca prea tare pentru Simona Halep, pe care a invins-o cu 6-3, 6-3 in sferturile de finala ale Australian Open.

La sfarsitul meciului, la conferinta de presa, Serena Williams a avut un raspuns sarcastic, la intrebare primita.

Intrebata de un reporter cand a fost ultima data cand a simtit ca domina raliurile dintr-un meci, Serena Williams a oferit o replica geniala: "Cred ca prin vara lui 1926 am simtit asta ultima data".

Serena Williams va implini in septembrie 40 de ani si incearca sa castige titlul 24 de Grand Slam din cariera.

De ce nu o va uita niciodata Serena Williams pe Simona Halep
