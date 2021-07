Cum a castigat Nick Kyrgios la Wimbledon cu ajutorul unui fan: "As vrea sa te imbratisez" VIDEO

Nick Kyrgios asking a fan where he should serve on match point. Just delightful. πŸ“ pic.twitter.com/nB4JNkduVI

Kyrgios gets some coaching from a fan! It works and he wins the match. He then tells the fan "I can't hug you" #Wimbledon https://t.co/bOS3p7eZPk pic.twitter.com/OZZemwjfWy