Topul plajelor din Europa în 2022. Grecia intră în clasament cu nisipurile roz

Miercuri, 27 Aprilie 2022, ora 03:17
Rezervările pentru concediile de vară, la mare, curg deja, iar Europa are zeci de destinații turistice de vis de oferit. Cei care încă nu au apucat să își pună la punct sejurul pot opta pentru locuri mai puțin cunoscute, dar de o frumusețe care îți taie răsuflarea.

Unele dintre ele sunt la o aruncătură de băț de România, cum ar fi nisipurile roz din Grecia, pe când altele sunt plaje sălbatice, ce par neatinse de oameni.

Turiștii din întreaga lume au votat topul celor mai frumoase plaje din Europa, potrivit europeanbestdestination.com.

Plaja de Aur Porto Santo, Insulele Madeira, Portugalia

Dacă sunteți în căutarea unei destinații sigure, însorite, care să combine natura, sportul în aer liber și gastronomia, atunci Insulele Madeira sunt răspunsul.

Votată de șapte ori cea mai frumoasă insulă din lume, Madeira are două plaje principale, plaja Porto Santo a ajuns în 2022 în top cinci al celor mai frumoase plaje din Europa.

Plaja Bolonia, Tarifa, Provincia Cadiz, Spania

Provincia Cadiz este o destinație de vis, cu plaje sublime, cu nisip fin, care se întind pe kilometri întregi. Dacă vă place liniștea și doriți să descoperiți plaje sălbatice, deloc aglomerate, atunci plaja Bolonia este alegerea perfectă.

Plaja Seixal, Insulele Madeira

Nisip vulcanic, ape cristaline, vegetație luxuriantă și marea care se întâlnește cu stâncile. Plaja cu nisip negru vulcanic este înconjurată de restaurante și hoteluri cu vedere către ocean și acces direct la plajă.

Cala Goloritze Baunei, Insula Sardinia, Italia

O plajă sălbatică, unde cei pasionați de drumeții pot ajunge într-o oră de mers pe jos, pe o potecă umbrită. Totuși, dacă nu vreți să mergeți mult pe jos, puteți ajunge și cu barca. Pentru conservarea acestui loc rupt din paradis, accesul pe plajă este reglementat și nu este gratuit, costă 6 euro de persoană.

Plaja Mitjaneta Menorca - Insulele Baleare, Spania

Insula Menorca are cele mai frumoase plaje din Spania, iar plaja Mitjaneta este pur și simplu magnifică. Puteți face baie în apa turcoaz și vă puteți bucura de nisipul fin. Plaja este mică, dar tocmai acest lucru îi dă o notă romantică.

Plaja Monolia, Insula Lichadonisia, Grecia

Plaja Monolia este paradisiacă, iar numeroase hoteluri din apropiere oferă excursii cu barca pentru a petrece o după-amiază relaxantă.

Baia delle Zagare, Vieste, Apulia, Italia

Deși nu este o plajă 100% privată, intrarea se face printr-un hotel situat în amonte de plajă. Mulți turiși nu îndrăznesc să meargă acolo crezând că este o plajă privată.

Pentru a profita de acest loc excepțional, nu ezitați să închiriați o barcă pentru a descoperi peșterile ascunse și plajele secrete.

Insula Elafonisi, Creta, Grecia

Este una dintre puținele plaje din lume cu nisip roz și fin, care oferă un peisaj spectaculos. Apă cristalină, puțin adâncă, este perfectă mai ales dacă mergeți în vacanță cu copiii.

Plaja Santa Giulia, Corsica, Franța

Situată în sudul Corsicii, plaja Santa Giulia este una dintre cele mai frumoase din Franța: nisip alb, ape limpezi și pini.

Plaja Hel, Polonia

Peninsula Hei este un adevărat paradis pe pământ. Fâșia uriașă de nisip, ce însumează 35 de kilometri, are circa trei kilometri lățime. Puteți să închiriați o bicicletă pentru a descoperi frumusețea întregii peninsule care este unică în Europa.

