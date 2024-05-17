Un tren de marfă a fost răsturnat de tornadă în nordul Italiei. „Este un miracol că nimeni nu a fost rănit” VIDEO

Autor: Maria Popa
Vineri, 17 Mai 2024, ora 17:21
378 citiri
Un tren de marfă a fost răsturnat de tornadă în nordul Italiei. „Este un miracol că nimeni nu a fost rănit” VIDEO
Tren răsturnat de tornadă în Italia Foto: Captură video/X/ Hyacinth Dml

Un tren de marfă cu șapte vagoane a fost răsturnat de o tornadă, joi seara, 16 mai, în apropiere de Mantova, în Italia, au informat vineri, 17 mai, surse citate de ANSA.

Toate cele şapte vagoane ale trenului, fiecare cântărind 22 de tone, au fost răsturnate de tornadă la terminalul unei companii de furaje agricole din Borgo Mantovano.

Vagoanele erau goale.

„Este un miracol că nimeni nu a fost rănit”, a declarat primarul din Borgo Mantovano, Alberto Borsari.

