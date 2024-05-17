Un tren de marfă a fost răsturnat de tornadă în nordul Italiei. „Este un miracol că nimeni nu a fost rănit” VIDEO

Un tren de marfă cu șapte vagoane a fost răsturnat de o tornadă, joi seara, 16 mai, în apropiere de Mantova, în Italia, au informat vineri, 17 mai, surse citate de ANSA.

Toate cele şapte vagoane ale trenului, fiecare cântărind 22 de tone, au fost răsturnate de tornadă la terminalul unei companii de furaje agricole din Borgo Mantovano.

#BREAKING – A possible tornado overturned a freight train in Villa Poma, province of Mantua (Lombardy), #Italy 🇮🇹, May 17, 2024 pic.twitter.com/XFwJnVcDQF

Vagoanele erau goale.

🛑🇮🇹| Insane train-tossing tornado batters Italy

Wind gusts of up to 200 km/h scattered seven multi-ton freight train tank cars near the Italian town of Borgo Mantovano.

The unprecedented wind power tore off roofs, destroyed power lines and destroyed other structures as rain… pic.twitter.com/tYcO7OzRcJ