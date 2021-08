Premierul Greciei anunță cetățenii că urmează ”zile grele”. Vânturile puternice vor agrava situația

Out of control fires everywhere in Greece. Athens is burning. Hundreds of houses are gone. Unimaginable disaster unfolding. #ClimateCrisis #βαρυμπομπη pic.twitter.com/M5KZkbVoGl

#Greece always had forest fires in the summer, however the scale and intensity of these is unprecedented …



🇬🇷💔#Πυρκαγια #φωτιεςpic.twitter.com/hBIWHGVY4E