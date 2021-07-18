Ziare.com
Topul destinațiilor din Grecia preferate de români. Locurile care trebuie vizitate măcar o dată în viață

de Alina Toma
Duminica, 18 Iulie 2021, ora 03:11

   

Dragostea românilor pentru Grecia este de necontestat, iar pe măsură ce au trecut anii aceștia au început să descopere tot mai mult din tărâmurile elene.

Câteva destinații rămân în topul preferințelor, având prețuri accesibile și oferind peisaje care îți taie respirația.

Thassos



Thassos, cunoscută și drept ”insula de smarald”, este la doar nouă ore de mers cu mașina de București, fiind o distanță accesibilă românilor. Cele mai cunoscute plaje sunt Golden Beach, Skala Potamia și Marble Beach, iar una dintre cele mai mari atracții este piscina naturală Giola, cunoscută și drept ”laguna albastră” sau ”piscina sirenelor”.

Aceasta s-a format după prăbușirea tavanului unei grote și este ”alimentată” chiar de valurile mării.

Scufundări, snorkeling, croaziere si sporturi acvatice, toate acestea sunt posibile pe insula Thassos, iar mâncarea încântă papilele gustative ale oamenilor.







2. Halkidiki



Peninsula Halkidiki este iubită în special de familiile care vor să își organizeze concediile cu copiii, dar cele trei brațe ale peninsulei asigură pachetul complet. Brațul Kassandra este renumit pentru cluburi și viața de noapte, pe când brațul Sithonia este ideal pentru un concediu liniștit.

Peștera Petralona este faimoasă după ce, în interiorul ei, a fost descoperit craniul fosilizat al celui mai bătrân om din Europa, care datează de acum 700.000 de ani.

Nu trebuie să ratați nici croazierele ce au ca destinație Muntele Athos.





3. Creta



Insula Creta este locul legendar unde se spune că s-a născut Zeus, zeul Olimpului, fiind și locul unde muntele și marea se întâlnesc și se contopesc. Are cel mai lung defileu din Europa și unul dintre cele mai importante situri antice ale țării, Knossos.

Există 70 de plaje pe insulă, dar cea mai specială este Elafonissi datorită nisipului roz. Nu trebuie uitată nici plaja Vai, cu pădurea sa de curmali.

Regiunea Chania este ideală pentru cuplurile care vor o escapadă romantică. Îndrăgostiții se pot plimba pe străduțe pietruite și pot admira clădirile construite în stil venețian. În plus, vinul local este considerat cel mai bun din Grecia.






4. Corfu



1.000 de kilometri despart Bucureștiul de insula Corfu. Aceasta este specială tocmai pentru că nu se încadrează în stilul grecesc, ci este un amestec cosmopolit ce combină stilul franțuzesc cu cel britanic și venețian.

Este numită și „insula verde” datorită plantațiilor de măslini și are o populație de peste 100.00 de locuitori.

Turiștii pot vizita Canalul Dragostei, din stațiunea Sidari, dar și palatul Achillion, ridicat în 1890 la cererea împărătesei Sissy, locație care a fost reședința ei preferată de vară.





5. Santorini



Insula Santorini mai este numită de localnici ”Thira” și se află la circa 1.500 de kilometri de București. Este cunoscută pentru faimosul apus în Oia, unde soarele se pierde în mare.

Plajele Kolumbo, Perissa și Kamari sunt renumite pentru nisipul negru, de origine vulcanică.

Santorini găzduiește circa 1,5 milioane de turiști anual, iar peisajul său unic s-a format în urma unui eveniment tragic. În urma cu aproape 4.000 de ani, un vulcan a erupt și a îngropat în cenușă insula și civilizația minoică. Așa s-au format stâncile și craterele spectaculoase.

Legenda spune că legendara Atlantida se află chiar sub Santorini.

Santorini este cunoscută și pentru vinurile excepționale, mai ales cele de desert.






Cum se completează corect formularul de intrare în Grecia - PLF. Problemele care vă pot face să așteptați ore în șir la vamă
