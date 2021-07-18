Topul destinațiilor din Grecia preferate de români. Locurile care trebuie vizitate măcar o dată în viață

#Saliara or #MarbleBeach is a small exotic beach in the northern side of #Thassos, 5km far from #Limenas.— About Greece (@aboutgreece2) July 7, 2020
The exotic #beach is magnificent with white small pebbles and with splendid colored waters. #GreekSummerFeeling #Grece #Greece #Grecia #Griechenland #Travel #holidays pic.twitter.com/GLYCMOriT4
Saliara/Marble beach, Thassos Island #sunrise #Greece #GreekIslands pic.twitter.com/JIqdXRFPpW— Herod🏛Pelionski (@HPelionski) July 15, 2021
Thassos, Grecia 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/E59WQMdcV9— Raúl 😊😉🙃 (@LaVidaEsBellaGT) January 28, 2019
#Thasos is one of those Greek islands that boasts an incredible natural setting. The standouts of #Thassos are its beaches and mountainous villages, with traditional architecture, and stone-made houses, narrow paved streets, and grey-tiled roofs.— Greece Ελλάς Греция (@GreekPictures) June 21, 2021
IG 📷 alexandra_fakiri pic.twitter.com/HCbLt0Ge9D
Natural swimming pool in Thassos, Greece. pic.twitter.com/UhoXbB0O1a— WOW Travel (@WOWPicsOfLife) October 12, 2018
Walking -almost- on water! From discovering a new beach to swim, or walk a walking route, or go kayaking, there is always something different to do in Halkidiki.— @Visithalkidiki (@VisitHalkidiki) July 14, 2021
Image by @travelwithus_gr#MyHalkidiki #MadeofDreams #LovedbyYou pic.twitter.com/pq6zdYgWcc
Orange🍊Beach, one of famous on Sithonia #halkidiki pic.twitter.com/sgliVS2wQX— Herod🏛Pelionski (@HPelionski) July 11, 2021
Nature-lover? Explore the perfect combination of green and blue, at Ancient Stagira.
Halkidiki #MadeofDreams #LovedbyYou #EastCoast pic.twitter.com/4ZrLydmOo7— @Visithalkidiki (@VisitHalkidiki) July 8, 2021
Creta. Grecia 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/01gjhjYELv— Gustavo Vela (@GustavoVela71) July 13, 2021
#Creta, un'isola da scoprire: territorio pieno di paesaggi, di natura, di mare, di storia e tradizioni. E' il #diariodiviaggio di baldrax, #TPC della community: https://t.co/CdlGG9WxfX pic.twitter.com/LrYO3pTdbx— Turisti per Caso (@turistipercaso) July 13, 2021
❛—The sea is more blue in Galini.❜— nox. (@Artemisasuis) August 9, 2018
❧┊Creta, Greece. pic.twitter.com/XQCIqDO9VC
The best type of destination!— Sunny Holidays (@SunnyHolidays4u) February 19, 2021
📍Vai Palm Beach in Lasithi, #Crete 🇬🇷
📸 allincrete [IG]#greece #creta #wanderlust #greek #travel #hellas pic.twitter.com/JURe2WXeK5
#Travel My first visit to Corfu as a kid was about the land of Poseidon and his adventures there and the ancient Phaeacians who also founded my home city of Malaga. The beautiful Ionian Sea, gorgeous beaches, coves and cliffs throughout this magical island kept me coming back. pic.twitter.com/zvr29KQkEE— Michael Earle (@ThinkTraveling) July 13, 2021
Popular vacation target Corfu island in Greece 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/kKQTQTITIe— Tina Koskima (@LoveSongs4Peace) July 11, 2021
CORFU, GREECE pic.twitter.com/zpznEr58FD— TF (@TFtrips) July 12, 2021
🤍 my weekend pics for...you 💙#greecetrip #santorini 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/50am58H0cn— (☆ ρнιℓιρρ ¢σℓℓιиѕ ☆) (@philipp7collins) July 10, 2021
Santorini, Greece 🇬🇷 via: takemyhearteverywhere pic.twitter.com/NedUK7TTj4— E a r t h + (@earth_168) July 13, 2021
Streets of Santorini ..❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OxKgiwWFXb— RAJSHRI DHANANJAY (@RajshriDhananj1) July 12, 2021
Saint luxury Suites Santorini Greece 🇬🇷— My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) July 9, 2021
📸 Momentsofgregory pic.twitter.com/sdvumLr4XM
Articol citit de 782 ori
Aboneaza-te la notificarile Ziare.com:
Pentru a va abona la notificarile Ziare.Com apasati butonul de sus Allow sau Permite
Login
Reguli de votare
1. S-a mai votat de pe acest ip - La multe companii, la dispozitia angajatilor este pusa o singura adresa de ip. Este posibil ca un coleg de-al dvs. sa fi votat deja acest comentariu.
In aceste conditii, exista o solutie pentru a putea vota: va faceti un cont, deveniti membru al comunitatii Ziare.com si votati, logat, orice comentariu doriti.
2. Vreti sa votati propriul comentariu - Pentru o evaluare cat mai obiectiva a comentariilor, cei care posteaza nu-si pot vota propriul comentariu.